Chaitra Navratri 2024: Elevate your festive thali with vrat-friendly satvik dishes

Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga, marks the arrival of spring and is celebrated with much fervour and devotion across India. It is a time for spiritual reflection, fasting, and indulging in traditional satvik (pure) dishes. As we embrace the festive spirit of Chaitra Navratri 2024, let's explore how to elevate your festive thali with vrat-friendly satvik dishes that are not only nutritious but also delicious.

Embracing Satvik cuisine:

During Chaitra Navratri, devotees adhere to a strict satvik diet, which excludes onion, garlic, non-vegetarian food, and certain grains. Satvik food is considered pure, light, and conducive to spiritual practices. It focuses on fresh, seasonal ingredients and emphasises simplicity in cooking methods.

Vrat-friendly satvik dishes for your festive thali:

Sabudana khichdi:

Made with tapioca pearls, peanuts, and flavoured with cumin seeds and green chillies, Sabudana Khichdi is a popular vrat-friendly dish enjoyed during Navratri fasts. It is light, flavorful, and provides instant energy.

Lauki (Bottle Gourd) sabzi:

Lauki sabzi cooked with minimal spices, grated coconut, and garnished with fresh coriander leaves is a nutritious addition to your Navratri thali. Bottle gourd is cooling for the body and aids digestion, making it an ideal choice during fasting.

Samvat rice pulao:

Samvat rice, also known as sama rice or barnyard millet, is a gluten-free grain commonly consumed during Navratri fasts. Prepare a fragrant pulao using samvat rice, mixed vegetables, and mild spices for a wholesome and satisfying meal.

Rajgira (Amaranth) poori:

Swap traditional wheat flour pooris with rajgira flour pooris for a vrat-friendly alternative. These gluten-free pooris are crispy, golden brown, and pair perfectly with vrat-friendly accompaniments like potato curry or yoghurt.

Fruit salad with honey-lime dressing:

A refreshing fruit salad comprising seasonal fruits like bananas, apples, pomegranates, and oranges drizzled with a light honey-lime dressing adds a burst of freshness to your Navratri thali. It serves as a healthy dessert option.

