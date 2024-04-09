Chaitra Navratri 2024: Foods to eat and avoid during 9 days of fasting

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Chaitra Navratri 2024: Foods to eat and avoid

Chaitra Navratri, a festival celebrated by Hindus across India, marks the onset of spring and is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms. During these nine days, many people observe fasting as a way of purification and spiritual rejuvenation. Fasting during Navratri is believed to cleanse the body and mind, and it's often accompanied by specific dietary practises. Additionally, it's crucial to maintain portion control and avoid overeating once the fast is broken. So, if you're observing the fast during Chaitra Navratri 2024, here are some foods you can eat and avoid to maintain a balanced diet and stay healthy. By following the dietary guidelines, you can observe a healthy and spiritually enriching Navratri fast.

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Foods to Eat

Fruits: Fresh fruits like apples, bananas, oranges, pomegranates, and melons are excellent choices during fasting. They provide essential vitamins, minerals, and natural sugars to keep energy levels up. Vegetables: Non-root vegetables such as spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, and leafy greens are suitable for consumption. These vegetables are rich in fibre, antioxidants, and other nutrients necessary for a healthy diet. Grains: Buckwheat (kuttu), amaranth (rajgira), and water chestnut (singhara) flour are commonly consumed during Navratri fasting. These grains are gluten-free and provide a good source of energy and protein. Dairy Products: Dairy products like milk, yogurt, and paneer (cottage cheese) are allowed during Navratri fasting. They are rich in calcium, protein, and other essential nutrients. Nuts and Seeds: Almonds, walnuts, peanuts, and seeds like pumpkin and sunflower seeds are nutritious snacks during fasting. They provide healthy fats, protein, and fibre, keeping you satiated for longer periods.

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Foods to Avoid

Grains: During Navratri fasting, grains like wheat, rice, and oats are avoided. Instead, grains such as buckwheat, amaranth, and water chestnut flour are preferred. Non-Vegetarian Foods: Consumption of non-vegetarian foods like meat, fish, and eggs is prohibited during Navratri fasting, as it's considered inauspicious. Onion and Garlic: Many people refrain from consuming onion and garlic during Navratri fasting as they are believed to generate heat in the body and disturb meditation and prayers. Processed Foods: Packaged and processed foods like chips, cookies, and ready-to-eat meals should be avoided during fasting as they are often high in unhealthy fats, sugars, and additives. Alcohol and Caffeinated Beverages: Alcohol and caffeinated beverages like coffee and tea should be abstained from during Navratri fasting as they can dehydrate the body and interfere with the detoxification process.

