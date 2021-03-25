Holi 2021 special: Fond of bhang? These benefits of hemp will surprise you

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YERA_FOODHUB Representative image

The festival of Holi is not only synonyms with colours but also good food and drinks. While Gujiya is a staple sweet for the season, bhang is the traditional drink. Often confused with cannabis, bhang is a herb that is a part of cannabis. Traditionally, mortar and pestle are used to grind the leaves of cannabis and turning them into a fine paste. It is then mixed with spices and chilled milk to make bhang thandai or bhang lassi. Some also use bhang to make cookies, chocolates, candies and other food items. But did you know bhang is not only a good flavour to add to your drink but it is infused with vitamins, minerals, and amino acids that are extremely good for your health?

Rich in Antioxidant

Hemp seed oil is a rich source of antioxidant and helps in promoting repair and rejuvenation of skin. It can also protect the skin from environmental damage, such as over-exposure to sunlight which can accelerate premature sign of ageing like fine lines, dark spots and more.

Healing properties

Many of us have known bhang as a traditional drink consumed during Holi, but not many know that it is much more than just a drink, it has good healing properties with great health benefits.

Natural humectant

Hemp seed oil also has ultra-nourishing capabilities. But what really sets this ingredient unique is its ability to lock in moisture. This oil contains polyunsaturated fatty acids, vitamin E and amino acids. When applied topically, these components moisturize the skin and help it to retain moisture.

Improves concentration

If folklores are to be believed, Yogis, Sadhus, and Aghoris often use this substance to boost their meditation prowess and achieve transcendental states. While there's no scientific backing to it, bhang is said to improve

Promotes digestion

Going back to Indian legends, it is believed that bhang was used to improve digestion. It is also said, that earlier bhang was used to cure ailments like appetite, sunstroke, fever, dysentery, lisping, and speech imperfection.

Do enjoy Holi but don't forget, the pandemic isn't over. With a spike in COVID-19 cases in India, it is advisable to practice social distancing.