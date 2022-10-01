WATCH: Bella Hadid's iconic fashion moment as her spray-on dress is created live on runway

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ASPENPRADA Bella Hadid walks the ramp in spray-on dress

Bella Hadid owned the Coperni Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 runway when she walked in a spray-on dress that was created during the live show. A video of Bella walking onto the runway, bare body, followed by designers creating her off-shoulder spray-on dress has been going viral on social media. Fashion connoisseurs have termed this moment 'iconic' and 'pure art' as the supermodel continues to receive praise for pushing the boundaries in the fashion world with her latest moment.

Onlookers stunned as Bella Hadid's dress is sprayed on her

At the show, Bella Hadid entered the runway, initially topless. She covered her breasts with her hands. She wore a pair of nude thongs and slip-on high heels, and her hair was pulled back. Then, two artists began spray painting on her body. Bella stood still only adjusting her arms as a thick layer of opaque white latex was sprayed all over her body. Later, a solid, off-shoulder dress with a thigh-high slit came into being. It was draped properly on Bella's body, the slit adjusted and she concluded the fashion show.

Video of Bella Hadid's spray-on dress goes viral

The video of Bella Hadid's spray-on dress has been going viral on social media. Reacting to the clip, one of the social media users wrote, "this Bella Hadid transformation will go down in fashion history (sic)." Another netizen said, "Bella Hadid gives me James Bond vibes (sic)."

What is the fabric used for Bella Hadid's dress?

Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant are the brains behind Parisian label Coperni. Bella's dress was made using Fabrican, a patented spray-on material from a can that hardens into wearable textile. On the runway, a team of specialists – led by Dr Manel Torres, managing director of Fabrican Ltd and inventor of the spray-on fabric – created the perfect minimalist Coperni slip dress directly onto Bella's body.

