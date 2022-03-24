Saree not Sorry! Times when Priyanka Chopra made style statement wearing saree at International events

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JERRYXMIMI Priyanka Chopra wearing saree

Impressing the fashion critics with her sartorial pick, Priyanka Chopra made a stunning entry at the pre-Oscars event wearing a chic black saree. The international event that was hosted in Beverly Hills saw Priyanka oozing grace as she made heads turn with the classic six yards. However, this was not the first time that PeeCee made a style statement at the international galas by wearing a saree. In fact, the actress, who is married to American pop-star Nick Jonas chose the Indian wear at multiple family functions, including her brother-in-law Joe Jonas' wedding to Sophie Turner.

Priyanka Chopra and her stunning black saree at pre-Oscars 2022 event

On Wednesday morning, the fashion meter went up high on social media platforms as photos of the International star surfaced. PeeCee wore a strapless blouse and held her pallu neatly over her shoulder. she left her open and posed confidently as the 94th Academy Awards held an event to celebrate South Asian excellence.

When Priyanka went bold with a unique blouse

At the 2019 Marrakech International Film Festival, PeeCee was spotted in an ivory Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree. Giving it a more urban look, she styled it with a unique blouse. she had tied her hair neatly in a bun and looked absolutely gorgeous.

When Priyanka went pastel for Jonas wedding

Sabyasachi has been one of Priyanka Chopra’s most prominent picks when it comes to Indianwear. For her brother-in-law Joe Jonas' white wedding to Sophie Turner, Priyanka opted for a powder pink sari with flower motifs. she wore a matching blouse with a plunging neckline and looked like a million bucks!

When Priyanka Chopra's sheer black sari became an instant hit

Back in 2012, Priyanka Chopra attended the closing ceremony at the 2012 Marrakech Film Festival. For the event, she wore a black sari with lace details on the blouse from Ritu Kumar‘s collection.

Here are other occasions when Priyanka chose to wear saree for festivities at her home outside India.

Going by Priyanka Chopra Jonas' sartorial picks, it wouldn't;t be wrong to say that no matter what the occasion is, a classic saree never feels out of place.