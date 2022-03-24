Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PRIYANKADAILYFC/KARISHMAOKAY Host Priyanka Chopra Jonas channels her inner desi-girl in black saree during Pre Oscars event | VIDEOS

Just before the Oscar Award Ceremony, the 94th annual Academy Awards organized a pre-Oscar event during which South Asian excellence was celebrated. The starry gathering was hosted by none other than Bollywood-turned-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, Anjula Acharia, Bela Bajaria, Maneesh K. Goya and Shruti Ganguly. Several videos and pictures doing rounds on the internet showed the global icon attending the event in Beverly Hills in her desi-girl avatar. The actress was seen wearing a black saree paired with a strapless blouse. She posed in the saree while getting clicked by the paparazzi and had her son-curled locks on one shoulder.

Several fan pages shared glimpses of Priyanka from during the event that left her fans impressed. A person called her look "amazing," while another one wrote, "Wow a saree. Pri looks hot." Another fan commented, "OMG!! She looks so Gorgeous in this Saree!" while a person said that, "“She looks beautiful gorgeous mommy."

Have a look at her videos here:

The actress during her speech spoke about her beginning in Hollywood. She spoke about an incident with actor Aziz Ansari at a party. Priyanka could be seen saying, "When I came here 10 years ago and started looking for work in America, I remember I was at a Golden Globes party and Aziz Ansari and I met at an after party and it was just him and I and we wanted to count how many brown people were in the room and it was just us. And you know it was great, we congratulated each other, encouraged each other and we went out and met everyone else."

Meanwhile, the Academy on Thursday announced the list of stars added to the presenter lineup for the 2022 Oscars. It includes the names of Jason Momoa, Serena Williams, and Venus Williams along with Josh Brolin, Jacob Elordi, Rachel Zegler, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jill Scott, and J.K. Simmons.

The latest batch of presenters join previously announced presenters Ruth E. Carter, Kevin Costner, Anthony Hopkins, Daniel Kaluuya, Rami Malek, Lupita Nyong'o, Yuh-Jung Youn, Halle Bailey, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Samuel L. Jackson, Lily James, Zoe Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Shawn Mendes, Rosie Perez, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock, Tracee Ellis Ross, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, and John Travolta.

This year's Oscars will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. The ceremony will be held on March 27 at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre and televised live on ABC at 8 pm ET.

On the acting front, Chopra will next be seen in Jim Strouse-directed rom-com “Text For You” as well as Amazon thriller series “Citadel”, produced by Russo Brothers. She also has "Sangeet", an unscripted series co-produced with her husband Nick Jonas, and Hindi feature film "Jee Lee Zaara", co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

