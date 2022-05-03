Sustainability taking the centre stage; Indian brands are working towards the eco-friendly nation

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Indian brands are working towards the eco-friendly nation

All good things whether it’s fashion or wellness, everything comes at an astonishing environmental cost. In today’s world, many Indian brands are promoting sustainability by offering the sustainable range to consumers. Sustainability is a new fad which is growing rapidly in Indian market. It’s taking the Centre stage.

Let’s have a look how Indian brands are working towards the eco-friendly nation and better future.

"Today’s Business world is not only about making profits but is also about having responsibility for Economic, Social & Environmental Sustainability. Consumers are now more aware & love to get associated with a brand with purpose, and sustainability is an important factor to which the consumers connect today. Plantas products are 100% Vegan and all our packaging is either eco-friendly or biodegradable, to make Mother Earth a more sustainable, safer & better place to live in for generations to come. Plantas makes sure that from the procurement of raw materials to processing of the final product, every step goes through a stringent, earth-friendly, and quality control process to ensure there is no trace of synthetic and harmful ingredients. Our philosophy is to maintain complete transparency and be truthful & responsible toward the society and environment," says Gautam Dhar, Managing Director & CEO, Plantas.

Anjana Pasi, Director, MiniKlub reveals, "While everyone is becoming conscious about sustainability and doing their bit towards mother nature , MiniKlub that is progressing towards a sustainable future, has recently launched an exclusive range of baby clothes made from recycled pet bottles. Named as Cute (Caste Aside, Undo, Twirl, Embrace). This initiative prevents plastics from going to landfill and the ocean. About 6 bottles is being recycled to make a T-shirt, 6 bottles to make a bodysuit, 9 bottles to make a sleep suit, 5 for a legging and 9 for a dress, PET is just as good as virgin polyester, but takes less resources to make. Brand has ensured this specially made fabric from recycling process is safe, comfortable & skin friendly for the little ones."

Saachi Bahl, Founder of Saahra exclaims, "Sustainable fashion is really about making in a mindful way and ensuring companies' production practices are ecologically bearable and socially equitable. Circularity is a brand ethos. It's about being conscious right from raw-material sourcing to rethinking excess/ waste and worker welfare in the value chains, and eventually designing keeping in mind the after-life of the product! Sustainable fashion isn't a definition to abide by - rather, it's a culture you adopt of both respect and responsibility. Respect for people, planet and profit and the responsibility of our race to create a greener and better world."