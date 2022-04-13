After acing Punjabi kudi look, Shehnaaz Gill ups her glam game in a hot embellished mini skirt | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZ GILL Shehnaaz Gill looks gorgeous

Bold and beautiful Shehnaaz Gill is here! After acing 'Punjabi Kudi' look in salwar-kameez during her visit to her hometown, Shehnaaz recently turned heads with her sizzling new avatar. The actress set the temperature soaring with her latest pictures on Wednesday. Giving some serious fashion goals, the actress-singer upped her glam game in a white sweater that she paired with a mini black embellished skirt.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Honsla Rakh' star shared a string of pictures. She styled her hair with loose waves and completed the outfit with champagne-gold coloured heels. Shehnaaz added drama to her look with smokey eyes and dewy makeup. "Style is not a display of wealth but an expression of imagination and mood," she captioned the post. Her sassy pictures made us believe that she is a true fashionista at heart. ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill inviting fans to click pics with her at airport wins internet; they call her 'humble'

Shehnaaz Gill, known for winning hearts with her charismatic personality in Bigg Boss 13, is riding high on success. Earlier she left her fans in awe when she returned from Punjab. Dressed in a lavender Kurti paired with a white dupatta and salwar, the actress looked beautiful. To complete her look, Shehnaaz kept the styling minimal and wore a pair of classy earrings to go with her ensemble. She tied her hair neatly in a ponytail. ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill gives 'pind ki kudi' vibes in latest video; fans say 'old sana is back'

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill is on a roll. She has been endorsing multiple brands on social media and has also been seen in music videos after gaining huge popularity in Bigg Boss 13. She recently appeared on actress Shilpa Shetty's show 'Shape Of You', wherein she opened up about her fitness journey and how she transformed herself during the lockdown. "I came out of Bigg Boss and the lockdown began. In the lockdown, I thought, why not do something new? So that when people see me, they will be like, is this Shehnaaz?" the Punjabi actress said.