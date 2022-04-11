Shehnaaz Gill inviting fans to click pics with her at airport wins internet; they call her 'humble'

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Shehnaaz Gill with her fans on airport

Actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill is being lauded for her sweet gesture at the Mumbai airport. Popularly known as Punjab ki Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz was snapped on Monday as she returned from Punjab. Dressed in a lavender Kurti paired with a white dupatta and salwar, the actress looked beautiful. To complete her look, Shehnaaz kept the styling minimal and wore a pair of classy earrings to go with her ensemble. She tied her hair neatly in a ponytail. As the Bigg Boss 13 actress made her way out of the airport, some fans got a chance to click selfies with her.

In several videos which went viral on social media, Shehnaaz is seen posing for the paparazzi and when she notices her fans, she asks them to come to her, after which they clicked a selfie together. Many of her fans approached her for a selfie. Take a look

Earlier, Shehnaaz Gill sought divine blessings at Amritsar's famous Sri Harmandir Sahib-Golden Temple on Saturday (April 9). The 28-year-old shared a candid picture of herself sitting in front of the Akal Takht. She also added a blossoming flower emoticon to the caption. She also shared videos of Sri Palki Sahib from the Golden temple and wrote, "Waheguru ji," adding a folded hands emoticon to the caption.

On the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in Honsla Rakh with Diljeet Dosanjh. She is yet to announce her next project yet. Shehnaaz Gill gives 'pind ki kudi' vibes in latest video; fans say 'old sana is back'