Shehnaaz Gill papped at airport; fans spot THIS picture of Sidharth Shukla as her phone's wallpaper

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAZZ_SIDHARTH_SHUKLA Fans spot Sidharth Shukla's pic as Shehnaaz Gill's wallpaper

Shehnaaz Gill, who shot to fame during her stint in Bigg Boss 13, is once again in the headline. The Punjabi actress and singer was recently snapped at the airport. She looked beautiful in blue denim paired with a white shirt. However, as soon as her pictures hit social media, some hawk-eyed fans took a closer look at her phone's wallpaper and noticed it has a picture of Sidharth Shukla holding her hand, a still from their first song 'Bhula Dunga'.

Fans saw the wallpaper and flooded social media with sweet and heartfelt messages for Shehnaaz and Sidharth, fondly called 'SidNaaz'. A user wrote, "They're holding hands ... His hand on top of her hand ... The way she is keeping him and his memories with her is so so so precious ..." Another said, "Yes their love is beyond anything... this world is not worthy of witnessing this much pure love..." ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill slams troll criticising her for dancing at party months after Sidharth Shukla's demise

Ever since Sidharth Shukla and Shenhaaz Gill were featured on Bigg Boss 13, fans have been shipping them as #SidNaaz, a moniker used to refer to them together. In a recent interview, Shehnaaz revealed that #SidNaaz was not merely a 'hashtag' for her but it was her life. "For people, #Sidnaaz was just a hashtag, their favourite Jodi, but for me, it was a life that I lived and experienced and it will stay with me forever. A big thank you to the audience who loved our pairing together and the hashtag as well. But for me it was not just a hashtag, it was my everything. It was a beautiful memory and part of my life which will always stay with me wherever I go and whatever I do," Shehnaaz told Face magazine. Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Shehnaaz Gill calls late Sidharth Shukla 'Bigg Boss G.O.A.T' | Watch her performance

After Sidharth's death, Shenaaz released a tribute song dedicated to the late actor. For the unversed, Sidharth, who featured in shows like-- Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak and movies like-- Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, passed away on September 2, 2021 at the age of 40 after a cardiac arrest