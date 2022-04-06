Shehnaaz Gill gives 'pind ki kudi' vibes in latest video; fans say 'old sana is back'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZ GILL Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 fame and actress Shehnaaz Gill is currently in Punjab and soaking in 'DDLJ' vibes in the fields of her hometown. Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, the 'Honsla Rakh' actress shared an Instagram Reel in which she can be seen sitting on a tractor, dressed in a floral pink-and-purple salwar kameez. She has also sported a dupatta with it. Then she jumps off the tractor and adorably runs in the fields, as if in a romantic Bollywood song. For the video, Shehnaaz opted for 'Chal Jindiye' song by Amrinder Gill. "Mera pind ... mere khet #shehnaazgill," she captioned the clip.

As soon as the video went viral, fans showered Shehnaaz with compliments and love. "Old sana is back," a social media user wrote. "Good to see her enjoying alot. always be like this sana," another added. ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill papped at airport; fans spot THIS picture of Sidharth Shukla as her phone's wallpaper

Recently, Shehnaaz appeared on actress Shilpa Shetty's show 'Shape Of You', wherein she opened up about her fitness journey and how she transformed herself during the lockdown. "I came out of Bigg Boss and the lockdown began. In the lockdown, I thought, why not do something new? So that when people see me, they will be like, is this Shehnaaz?" the Punjabi actress said. ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill slams troll criticising her for dancing at party months after Sidharth Shukla's demise

Talking about her power diet she revealed she continues to have the typical Indian breakfast, which includes dosas and methi parathas. Instead of going to the gym, she prefers to keep a check on her diet potions and eat 'ghar ka khana'. "I have a high protein breakfast. I eat what I used to eat before, I have just controlled my portions," Shehnaaz informed.

Also, Shehnaaz Gill clapped back at trollers who criticised her for being happy after his death. During the conversation with Shetty, the 'Hosla Rakh' actress reacted to being trolled for dancing at her manager's engagement party in December last year, months after Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise. She said, "If I get the chance to laugh, then I will laugh, I will stay happy. If I feel like celebrating Diwali then I will celebrate Diwali. Because being happy is very important in life. I also try to do that by myself."