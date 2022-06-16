Sara Ali Khan redefines SEXY in black David Koma dress. It's price will surprise you

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SARAALIKHAN95 Sara Ali Khan at an event in gown

Sara Ali Khan stepped out in a ravishing midi dress. The outfit came with a see-through cut-out that accentuated her curves. With a thigh-high slit, the evening gown also showed off her slender legs. Fans are gushing over Sara's latest looks as her images in this sexy evening outfit go viral among the fans.

Sara sizzles in David Koma dress

Sara wore David Koma's tulle insert and crystal midi dress. It is part of the Spring/Summer 2022 collection of the label. The Kedarnath actress turned up the heat on social media with her latest look. She styled her hair in soft waves and the no-accessory look kept the focus on her styling.

The cost of Sara's dress

Let us tell you that Sara's dress is steeply-priced. It costs £1049 or Rs 1 lakh.

Sara's upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara's last outing Atrangi Re was much appreciated by audiences and reviewers around the country. It released on OTT last year. Currently, the actress was spotted shooting for Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and has recently finished shooting for an untitled project with Vicky Kaushal.