  5. Sara Ali Khan redefines SEXY in black David Koma dress. It's price will surprise you

Sara Ali Khan looked stunning in an evening outfit. The dress she wore had a thigh-high slit in which her toned legs were visible.  

Devasheesh Pandey Edited by: Devasheesh Pandey
New Delhi Published on: June 16, 2022 23:45 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SARAALIKHAN95

Sara Ali Khan at an event in gown

Sara Ali Khan stepped out in a ravishing midi dress. The outfit came with a see-through cut-out that accentuated her curves. With a thigh-high slit, the evening gown also showed off her slender legs. Fans are gushing over Sara's latest looks as her images in this sexy evening outfit go viral among the fans. 

Sara sizzles in David Koma dress 

Sara wore David Koma's tulle insert and crystal midi dress. It is part of the Spring/Summer 2022 collection of the label. The Kedarnath actress turned up the heat on social media with her latest look. She styled her hair in soft waves and the no-accessory look kept the focus on her styling. 

 

The cost of Sara's dress 

Let us tell you that Sara's dress is steeply-priced. It costs £1049 or Rs 1 lakh. 

Sara's upcoming films 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara's last outing Atrangi Re was much appreciated by audiences and reviewers around the country. It released on OTT last year. Currently, the actress was spotted shooting for Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and has recently finished shooting for an untitled project with Vicky Kaushal.

 

 

 

