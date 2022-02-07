Not sure what to wear on Valentine's Day? Here are some styling tips for men

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Styling tips for men

We've got you covered if you're not sure what to wear on Valentine's Day or need some festive inspiration to impress your partner. Whether planning a formal dinner or a casual coffee date, it's essential to look your best for yourself and your partner. Here are some fashionable dress suggestions to make your dates more enjoyable and memorable.

Jackets

Jackets are more of a necessity than a desire when the weather is cold. Do you want to experience that movie scene where the heroine sweats from the cold and the hero soothes her by offering his jacket and their eyes contact, and they fall in love? I'm not sure about the last half, but this is a lovely sight that you may duplicate. So go out and get yourself a fashionable jacket.

Image Source : FREEPIK Jackets

Denim shirts with a slim fit

The classic denim is something that appeals to everyone's taste. Denim shirts exude grace, elegance, and sophistication. It has the boyish charm and boyish playfulness that every girl adores.

Image Source : FREEPIK Denim shirts with a slim fit

Casuals with a splash of colour

No one can disagree that comfort comes first, especially in the case of men. Casuals are a terrific choice, and colours can help and add funky to the casualness. Colour blocking is a fashionable choice to make in your wardrobe.

Image Source : FREEPIK Casual styling

Blazers

Blazers are meant to bring out the macho in you. Its silhouette better forms one's body frame and creates a formal appearance. If your Valentine's Day plans include any extra special surprises, and you find out by chance that she'll be wearing a stunning gown, blazers are a must!

Image Source : FREEPIK Blazers

Button-down

Have you heard about the collar craze? Women prefer shirts to tee-shirts, according to statistics. Tucked-in shirts and rolled-up sleeves are attractive, and your valentine will appreciate it.