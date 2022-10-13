Thursday, October 13, 2022
     
Madhuri Dixit and Shibani Dandekar style same Bvlgari mangalsutra on Karwa Chauth. Can you guess the price?

The stunning divas, Madhuri Dixit and Shibani Dandekar wore the same Bvlgari mangalsutra for Karwa Chauth today. The ladies took to their Instagram handles to share the pictures. Check out the posts and the whopping price of the mangalsutra.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Published on: October 13, 2022 17:33 IST
Madhuri Dixit, Shibani Dandekar
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MADHURIDIXITNENE Madhuri Dixit and Shibani Dandekar wore the same Bvlgari mangalsutra on Karwa Chauth

The stunning diva of Bollywood Madhuri Dixit Nene and much loved Shibani Dandekar Akhtar is all set to celebrate Karwa Chauth this year. It's basically a myth now that actresses can't follow the same fashion statement. Well, it has been now proven right as Madhuri and Shibani have worn the same Bvlgari mangalsutra. Both the actresses took to their Instagram handles to share beautiful clicks with the same mangalsutra. While the whole country is celebrating Karwa Chauth, our gorgeous divas are also racing to the same track. 

The Devdas actress, Madhuri Dixit shared her mesmerizing pictures on Instagram today, the post read, "Adorning The Bvlgari Mangalsutra - An Icon That Symbolises Eternal Love". She wore a ravishing red saree in the picture. While Shibani uploaded her adoring photos by captioning them as, 'Immortalizing my first-ever Karwachauth with this beautiful & timeless @bulgari Mangalsutra. Needless to say, I didn't fast but the Love & Banter for @faroutakhtar says it all. Let's celebrate Love. #HappyKarwaChauth #Bulgari #BulgariMangalsutra #BulgariJewelry #Bzero1 #Collab'. The diva looked gorgeous in a deep-red velvet kaftan featuring glitzy lace running along the V-neckline.

While Madhuri Dixit is a veteran now, Shibani Dandekar will celebrate her first Karwa Chauth. She will fast for the first time for her loving husband Farhan Akhtar. The two tied the knot on 19 February this year in an intimate ceremony attended by their family and close friends in Khandala. 

Now let's come to the price value of the Mangalsutra, According to the Bvlgari website the delicate creation is set in 18kt yellow gold and is adorned with round black onyx inserts and pave diamonds. The description provided on the website is, "It interprets a traditional and sacred ornament into a contemporary and stylish jewel- deep-rooted in culture while representing the cosmopolitan aspirations of a modern bride". It costs a whopping amount of Rs. 3,82,000. What do you think about the price guys?

