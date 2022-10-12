Karwa Chauth 2022: Best Wishes, Greetings, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook Status, HD Wallpapers & More

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Karwa Chauth 2022

Karwa Chauth 2022: The auspicious festival is celebrated each year on the Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Krishna Paksha according to the Hindu calendar. On this day, married women observe a day-long fast for the long and healthy life of their husbands. Also known as Karak Chaturthi, it is one of the most important festivals celebrated by married women in the Hindu and Punjabi communities. On this day, women observe a day-long fast for the longevity, safety, and prosperity of their husbands. It is a Nirjala vrat (one observed without eating and drinking). To end their fasts, women offer prayers to the moon in the evening. The Karwa Chauth fasting is done on fourth day of Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik. This year the day is falling on October 13.

Women who observe the fast begin their day with 'sargi' a meal that is eaten before sunrise. According to the traditions, mothers-in-law give sargi to their daughters-in-law to begin their fast. On the auspicious festival, women also worship Chauth Mata in the evening, who is the manifestation of Goddess Parvati. The origin of Karwa Chauth goes back to the period of Mahabharata when Savitri begged Lord Yamraj, god of death for her husband's soul. ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2022: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, fast significance & moon rise timing

To celebrate this festival with joy and fervour, we have curated a list of best wishes messages, WhatsApp status, Images, Greetings, SMS, and Facebook HD Wallpapers on Karwa Chauth 2022:

Happy Karwa Chauth 2022: Best Wishes, Greetings and Status

May The Moon Light,

Flood Your Life With,

Happiness & Joy,

Peace & Harmony.

Happy Karwa Chauth..!!

Warm wishes to all the women fasting on this auspicious day of Karwa Chauth! May all your come true!

A Dark Cloud Of Gloom Is Hovering My Heart,

Am Praying For Your Happiness and Long Life,

You Are Always In My Heart,

Missing You Very Much On This Karwa Chauth

Here is wishing you love, laughter and good luck on this auspicious day of Karwa Chauth! Wishing you all the happiness on this special day!

May the blessing of God Shiva and Goddess Parvati Brings love and happiness into your marriage. May your marriage last long and be filled with blessings!

You are always with me and in my thoughts. Happy Karwa Chauth

May Goddess Parvati fulfils all your wishes and you get a loving husband like Lord Shiva. Happy Karwa Chauth!

You are my greatest love and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to keep you happy. I will always be true to you. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Karwa Chauth 2022: Facebook & Whatsapp Status, HD Wallpapers and Images

