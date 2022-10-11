Karwa Chauth 2022: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, fast significance & moon rise timing

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Karwa Chauth 2022

Karwa Chauth 2022: The auspicious festival is celebrated each year on the Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Krishna Paksha according to the Hindu calendar. On this day, married women observe a day-long fast for the long and healthy life of their husbands. The term 'Karwa' implies an earthen pot of water and the word 'chauth' means fourth, signifying that Karva Chauth falls on the fourth day after Poornima (full moon). Also referred to as Karak Chaturthi, on this day, women get ready by doing 'solah (16) shrigaar' in the evening and prepare for moon worship. They fast from sunrise until moonrise and make special prayers to Goddess Parvati.

Many unmarried women too observe fast on this day and pray for a good husband. The women observe the Karva Chauth vrat, which is a nirjala (without food or water)

Karwa Chauth 2022: Date and Timings

The festival of Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 13 this year. According to Drik Panchang, the tithi will begin sharply at 1:59 am and will end at 3:08 am.

Upvasa (Fast) time: The Karva Chauth upvasa time will begin at 6:20 am and will end at 8:09 pm.

Sargi Time: Ideally, Sargi should be completed before sunrise. According to astrologers, it is considered good to consume Sargi during Brahma Muhurta. This time Brahma Muhurta will be from 04:46 am to 05.36 am on October 13.

Significance of Karwa Chauth 2022

The fasting of Karwa Chauth has special significance in Hinduism. This fast is kept for the long life of the husband and by doing this the problems in married life are removed. It is believed that women who worship Goddess Parvati on this day are blessed with good fortune. Apart from Parvati, Lord Shiva and Kartikeya are also worshiped on Karwa Chauth. ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2022: Mehendi designs married women celebrating this festival should try | PICS

Karwa means earthen pot which holds a great significance in puja. Ladies offer water known as Argha to the moon through this pot. Chauth means the fourth day. Women start preparing for the big day in advance.

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat

The puja muhurat will begin at 5:54 pm and end at 7:08 pm. Items required for performing the Puja are-- Water, Milk, Kumkum, Honey, Chandan, Sugar, Curd, Incense sticks, Camphor, Karwa, Kalawa, Matthi, Roli and an oil lamp. ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2022: What is sargi? Know shubh muhurat, puja vidhi & what goes into traditional sargi thali

Women after eating sargi observe day-long fast. After the sunset, a puja is performed in which women usually draw the image of Goddess Gaura on wall or floor or use an image of the Goddess for the puja process. They chant mantras and narrate the stories of Karwa Chauth. These puja rituals are generally performed in groups by women. After completion of puja, the chauth is given as charity to Brahim. And ladies open their fast after the puja rituals are completed and the moon is seen.

