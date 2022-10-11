Karwa Chauth 2022: Avoiding sugary items, eating dry fruits to staying hydrated, know fasting tips

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Karwa Chauth 2022 Fasting Tips

Karwa Chauth 2022: The auspicious festival is celebrated annually by Hindu women, who commence the day with a small early morning prayer, usually followed by sargi, which highlights the deep-rooted love and respect in Indian families. The day holds great significance as married women fast for the long life and well-being of their husbands. Before starting their fast, women eat from their sargi, which is actually a pre-dawn traditional meal, a thali, or an assortment of different food items that married women receive from their mother-in-law on the day of Karwa Chauth.

After the moonrise, women break their fast gazing into their husbands' eyes and offering a special prayer to the moon. The meal (Sargi) is also said to provide ample energy for women to sustain themselves without food and water throughout the day. Well, it is not easy to go through the day without a drop of water and hence, here's list of fasting tips that are going to make it a bit easier for you.

1. Try eating as much protein as possible before you start your fast. Protein takes longer to break down and digest, and hence it keeps you full for longer.

2. Avoid sugar-loaded items before starting your fast as it will make you hungry again sooner.

3. Dry fruits are a good nutrient-loaded option to have before you start fasting as they promote energy storage in your body throughout the day.

4. Hydrate well. You should focus on drinking at least 2-3 glasses of water before you begin fasting as it will keep your thirst satiated for quite some time. Also, you need hydration to get through the day.

5. Avoid fried items as they make you a bit lethargic and lower your energy levels.

6. After you break the fast, try to have a good balance of protein and carbohydrates. A combination of both will infuse a good amount of energy in you.

7. Don't have tea or coffee directly as it may cause acidity

8. Keep taking rest throughout the day as your energy levels will be low. You may also experience headaches due to a drop in insulin levels as a result of fasting. So, don't tire your body.

9. Drink at least a full glass of water or maybe even lemonade to hydrate yourself instantly as you break the fast.

10. Try taking a soothing, calming tea like green tea or chamomile tea later at night to give your body the much-needed dose of antioxidants.

(With ANI inputs)

