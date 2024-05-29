Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2025 boots go viral: Avant Garde or a fashion mistake?

Louis Vuitton is one of the biggest names in the luxury fashion world, known for its ‘modern’ artistic fashion lines in couture and ready-to-wear. The brand’s latest ‘Cruise 2025’ show was an ensemble of sleek cuts, modern silhouettes and a beige palette. The brand embodied the trending ‘corporate’ aesthetic and gave its collection the classic Louis Vuitton touch with its choice of styling and emphasis on sharp accessories. While the entire collection was a celebration of modernity, one aspect of the show demanded special attention: the boots.

The Cruise 2025 Collection

The collection was designed by Nicolas Ghesquière, the renowned Artistic Director of women's collections at Louis Vuitton. The brand described "Nicolas Ghesquière imbues his signature style with a passionate Spanish flair, cultivating a multifaceted allure through an emotional journey of discovery." However, it seems that the allure did not resonate with many audiences and has the internet divided over whether the piece is simply a terrible one or if it can be placed in the museum of avant-garde fashion.

The viral boots

The boots, showcased in three different colours are texturally layered with long, rectangular shaped ruffles, creating a shape for the boot that is uncommon in daily ready-to-wear fashion. Users responded to the boots with comparisons to a hen, car wash, ‘bigfoot’ and more, leading to negative attention on social media.



Is it Avant-Garde?

On the other hand, another wave of users complimented the brand for trying something new and ‘avant-garde’. Avant-garde is an art movement which emphasises unique, unconventional and bold fashion. Initially popularised by household names such as Vivienne Westwood and Alexander Mcqueen, avant-garde fashion has become a staple reserved only for the masters of this craft. Louis Vuitton’s attempt to create something unconventional and present it in a ready-to-wear collection could become a trend or be forgotten by the public in a few months. While the shoe itself is nothing extraordinary in terms of craft, it is unusual to pair with essentially corporate outfits composed of wider necklines, interesting textures and a muted colour palette. It is safe to question whether this stunt would become a new trend or further spark discussions on the use of ‘spectacle’ in fashion.

The question “Would you wear these shoes in daily life?” continues to spark internet debate. While the boots may not have made a positive mark on the fashion world yet, it is safe to say that Louis Vuitton has secured itself the perfect viral marketing spectacle for Cruise 2025.

