Sunglasses to Fragrances: 5 must-have accessories for men during summers

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 must-have accessories for men during summers

Summer is upon us, and with it comes scorching sun, beach days, and adventures galore. But looking good shouldn't have to take a backseat to staying cool. While stylish clothing is essential, accessorising appropriately can take your summer look to the next level. Whether you're lounging by the pool, hitting the beach, or simply enjoying a casual day out, here are five must-have accessories for men to beat the heat and stay stylish this summer.

Sunglasses:

A good pair of sunglasses is not just a fashion statement, it's a necessity. Look for shades with 100% UV protection to shield your eyes from harsh summer rays. Consider your face shape when choosing a frame style – aviators are a classic choice, while wayfarers work well for square faces. Don't be afraid to experiment with coloured lenses or mirrored finishes to add a touch of personality.

Hats:

A hat is a summer essential for both function and fashion. It protects your head from the sun and keeps you cool. Straw fedoras and panama hats are breathable options for laid-back looks. Baseball caps offer a sporty vibe and are perfect for active days. For a touch of vintage flair, try a trilby hat or a newsboy cap in linen.

Lightweight bags:

Summer is all about light and breezy clothing, and your bag should follow suit. Ditch the bulky backpacks and opt for a canvas tote bag. It's spacious enough for your beach essentials, sunglasses, and a water bottle, and the canvas material is comfortable to carry. For a more polished look, consider a leather weekender bag for weekend getaways.

Summer fragrances:

Summer heat can bring out unwanted odours. A light and refreshing fragrance can help you stay confident throughout the day. Look for scents with citrus notes like lemon or grapefruit, or opt for something aquatic with hints of ocean air or cucumber. Avoid heavy perfumes or colognes that can become overpowering in hot weather.

Lightweight footwear:

The right footwear is crucial for summer adventures. Ditch the heavy boots and opt for breathable options. Loafers and boat shoes are stylish choices for casual outings. For the beach or poolside, sandals are a must. Espadrilles offer a comfortable and stylish alternative to flip-flops. For active days, choose sneakers made with breathable mesh.

ALSO READ: Want to spice up your eyewear game? Follow this guide to select the perfect summer sunglasses