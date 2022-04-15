In Pics: 5 Kareena Kapoor Khan's outfits that come with a ridiculously costly price tag

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IIFA @MV2VIRAL Kareena Kapoor's most expensive dresses

Highlights Kareena Kapoor Khan's outfits are not just stylish but really expensive too

In movies and TV appearances, Kareena has worn some of her costliest dresses

Read more about the favourite brands of Kareena Kapoor when to comes to high end fashion

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan's looks and outfits are all fashionable and classy. The gorgeous actress makes every dress, from gowns, short skirts, kaftans or saree look like it was designed for her. She exudes grace and confidence that makes even the most basic of dresses look high fashion. There were times when the actress spent her money on some really expensive clothing. Let's check out 5 of her most expensive looks.

Kareena has proved that her wardrobe is full of amazing ensembles. At the trailer launch event of her film Good Newwz. She was seen in a gorgeous lemon yellow dress by Dion Lee. The actress accessorised her look with statement earrings, vintage sunglasses, and brown heels. The dress is said to be priced at Rs 99,805.

Kareena can rock any outfit. While promoting her film Good Newwz, Kareena has donned a bright yellow gown by Dudan that costs approximately Rs 94,500. For the look she kept her make very light and her hair was set messily.

Kareena slayed like a boss on the stage of Dance India Dance season 7. She opted for a faux leather thigh-high-slit black bodycon gown which has a green sash wrapped around her waist. The dress has a sweetheart neckline. The outfit by Ziad Germanos is said to be worth USD 2,310, i.e, Rs 1,65,238. The actress kept her makeup minimal with a smokey eyes effect and completed her look with classic black stilettos and went sans accessories.

One of the most fashionable stars of Bollywood, Kareena chose to wear Alexander Terekhov’s stunning blue full-sleeved, knee-high slit shimmery gown worth Rs 9,00,000. She accessorised her outfit with diamond studs and looked absolutely beautiful in black smoky eyes, and nude lipstick. She completed her look with a pair of black stilettos.

The diva has a knack for fashion that has reflected in her choices as she slays in a red bodycon sequin dress, which features the front cut-out, along with a broad waistband detailing. She wore this dress at Soha Ali Khan's book launch event. The actress opted to complete her look with black strappy heels, subtle makeup, nude lips, and tousled hair. The dress by Bibhu Mohapatra reportedly cost a whopping Rs 5,41,000.