In Pics: 5 expensive outfits owned by Priyanka Chopra that cost a bomb

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @FILMSANDSTUFFS Priyanka Chopra’s these 5 expensive outfits

Priyanka Chopra is considered one of the most stylish celebrities internationally. Her fashion choices are not only stylish but very expensive. She exudes confidence in her dressing and carries even the most risque dresses with elegance. Obviously, her earthiness adds to the outfits and elevates her style quotient. The credit for all her looks goes to her personality and the designers who put a lot of their time and effort to craft the couture he dons. Check out 5 of the most expensive dresses worn by the Barfi actress.

Backless Jacquemus

Priyanka wore a gorgeous Backless Jacquemus La robe Saudade asymmetric mini dress to celebrate her mother’s Madhu Chopra birthday at her New York based restaurant Sona. The creamy white dress that the actress wore was worth Rs 44,798. The actress took to her social media account to share several pictures from the celebration, where we also got a glimpse of her new Indian restaurant in the US. The actress chose matte lipstick, and dewy makeup and tied her hair in h bun.

The Grammy Awards 2020

Priyanka looked glamorous as ever on the red carpet of the 62nd Grammy Awards, 2020. She opted to wear her favorite designer Ralph Russo Naval grazing gown, which is made of Ivory sequin-encrusted silk crêpe cady kimono, hand-painted with peonies and embellished with opal stones, 3D organza petals and peach ombré fringed sleeves. The retro look carried by the actress cost her Rs. 72,106, 23.

The 2020 Golden Globe Awards

The 39-year-old actor surely turned many heads during her appearance at the Golden Globe Awards 2020. The actress dressed in an off-shoulder bubble pink gown that had a long train designed by Cristina Ottaviano and she paired it with a diamond necklace. She chose a nude makeup look with bold lip colour and her hair was side-parted. The entire look reportedly costs Rs. 7,59,00,000.

Met Gala 2019

Priyanka's Met Gala 2019 look made a lot of headlines. Many Indians also raised eyebrows looking at her. The event theme was "Camp: Notes on Fashion” and quirky. The actress choose to wear a Dior dress with colorful coupled with feathered ruffles and a matching cape worth Rs 45 lakhs. She also wore polka-dotted tights underneath her dress and paired them with a spiked crown on her hair.

Lehenga By Sabyasachi

Priyanka wed American singer and actor Nick Jonas in 2018. The couple enjoyed many pre-wedding festivities in Indian and Christian customs. The outfit which is loved by many people from her wedding is her red lehenga which was designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The lehenga was intricately embroidered on red fabric. This lehenga costs a whopping Rs 18 lakh.