Celebrity stylist Sandeep Molugu looks dapper at Milan Fashion Week | PHOTOS

At the recently concluded Milan Fashion Week in Italy, celebrity stylist Sandeep Molugu was seen in a dapper look. From high-end street-style fashion to shimmery party nights, the celebrity Indian stylist was the talk of the town during the celebrated Fashion Week. At the after-party, the makeup artist wore a black, elegant three-piece suit from Missoni with heeled boots, white rectangular sunglasses, and dainty earrings. For the unversed, Milan Fashion Week is a clothing trade show held semi-annually in Milan, Italy. The autumn/winter event is held in February/March of each year, and the spring/summer event is held in September/October of each year.

Sandeep, who is known in the fashion world as Sandy Artist, hails from Hyderabad. In the year 2010, he entered the fashion world and had his initial training under the guidance of Mustafa Avci of New York, a legendary name in the profession. Sandeep Molugu is not only a known stylist but also a top makeup artist for many South Indian actresses and Bollywood divas. He made his debut in Bollywood with the film 'English Vinglish. In this film, he worked as a solo makeup artist for actress Priya Anand.

Sandeep has worked with celebrities like Upasana Kamineni, Lakshmi Manchu, Allu Arjun, Manushi Chhillar, Priya Anand, Regina Cassandra, Catherine Tresa, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Neha Dhupia, Tapsee Pannu Vijay Devarakonda, Namrata Shrirodkar, Avika Gor, Sushanth A, etc. He was also the makeup artist for the highest-paid B-Town actress, Deepika Padukone.

Some other great pictures from Sandy's exploration of Europe captured his style and grace in more than one way. The pictures were shot in Athens, Venice, Rome, Como, Amalfi, Mykonos, and Santorini. In every picture, Sandy's style shines through with a trendy way of dressing; from the dapper look in Como to drab-macho in Santorini, we simply cannot get our eyes off him.





From being a favorite makeup artist for numerous celebrities to becoming a TedX speaker and attending Milan Fashion Week, Sandeep Molugu's passion for fashion took him to places across the world.

