Kim Kardashian dons Prada's menswear at Milan Fashion Week; Internet is in awe

It appears reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has ditched her Balenciaga's favourite and has found new love with something more Italian. After her recent outing at the Milan Fashion Week Kim has initiated a new style era. She attended Prada's Fall/Winter 2022 Menswear Show in the Italian luxury fashion house's jumpsuit and coat from their most recent menswear collection at Fashion week. Kim took to Instagram and shared stunning pictures of herself, announcing that she is now a “Prada bae”.

Kim nailed the look as she added her own twists to the styling. She donned the caramel-coloured Nappa leather suit. Keeping it unbuttoned, she showed off her black Prada bra underneath. To complete the look 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star opted for leather gloves and a built-in zippered pouch.

Sharing another look from Prada's men's wear collection. Kim wrote, "Show Time."

Indeed, she looked stunner in a lime green leather boiler suit from Prada's fall collection 2022 menswear show. Kim paired it with a gray, broad-shouldered leather coat from the same collection.

Kim was also spotted in Prada's men's outfit from FW22 which was worn by Sex Education star Asa Butterfield on the ramp. It was a pair of midnight blue trousers and a matching blazer, along with light blue gloves. Kim wore the outfit at Fondazione Prada to attend a private dinner party hosted by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons in Milan.

Previously, the 41-year-old founder of SKIMS shared a picture on her Instagram handle in another Prada outfit which reminded of her Balenciaga fits. The monochrome outfit comprised of a pair of black leather tights, a black velvet coat, black gloves, a pair of heels, with the face covered fully by a black scarf. She captioned the picture, "Milan – thank you Prada for the love! Can’t wait to post all my @prada looks."

