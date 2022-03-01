Alia Bhatt- Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra-Disha Patani, actresses upscaling corset trend

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra ace corset trend

The corset is one of the indispensable pieces of clothing that ancient fashion gave us. It became popular in the sixteenth century and reached the zenith of its popularity in the Victorian era. However, the fashion ensemble has invited several controversies throughout the ages. Earlier worn as a supportive undergarment by women, it has been at the top of the list of fashion trends since 2020. Corsets had been criticized for being painful and tagged as instruments of torture used to shape a woman’s body in the medieval age. But, the modern-day corsets are not painful instead of a versatile clothing piece. Bollywood leading ladies including Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra have set examples of how to incorporate this trendy fashion ensemble into your style. Take a look:

Alia Bhatt

Alia has been spotted the corset trend not once but several times. She has been incorporating this style in long gowns and dresses.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood. She paired a corset with denim to accentuate her curves.

Priyanka Chopra

Global star Priyanka Chopra is the epitome of high fashion. The actress opted for a jumpsuit in corset style for her latest photoshoot.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina exactly knows how to bring comfort and fashion under a name roof. Her bodycon dress with the top half of the dress as the faux corset and then a skirt at the bottom is an excellent example of power dressing.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Another actress who has redefined the corset trend is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who again has mixed the corset top into her dress. She balanced the silhouettes by keeping the top fitted and the skirt flowy.

Deepika Padukone

Redefining the corset trend, Deepika Padukone used a corset as an overwear. She wore it in a reverse layer as she paired it over an oversized shirt.

Sonam Kapoor

Talk about fashion and not talk about the OG, Sonam Kapoor? How is that possible. Sonam has always been in tune with fashion trends. Recently, she shared a picture of herself in a nude tone corset. Indeed, it is beautiful.