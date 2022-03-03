Kimye comes to end! Kim Kardashian is 'legally single' after winning divorce bid against Kanye West

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PHOTOSOFKANYE Kimye comes to end!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage has officially ended! After eight years of marriage, the reality TV star was legally declared legally single amid the ongoing divorce with American rapper Kanye West. Not just this, she was also allowed to drop West from her name. Kim Kardashian appeared at the hearing via video conference. According to The Hollywood Reporter, at a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, Judge Steven Coch declared Kim "legally single."

The judge said he would grant the reality star's request to split her divorce from West (now Ye) into two parts -- immediately ending their marriage while punting more complex questions about assets and custody to future proceedings. Ahead of the ruling, attorneys for West had sought three preconditions.

At the hearing, the judge granted one -- "about what happens if either star dies before the divorce case is finalized -- but denied two others, including restrictions on what would happen if Kardashian quickly remarried."

Meanwhile, Kim filed for divorce a year ago, citing irreconcilable differences with West. The former couple shares four children -- eight-year-old daughter North, son Saint, six, daughter Chicago, four, and two-year-old son Psalm. Kardashian requested the quick-split maneuver in December, but West filed objections last month.

Recently, West was in the headlines for his rumoured relationship with Chaney Jones, Kim Kardashian's look-alike. He was spotted on a shopping spree with Chaney Jones in Miami. On Wednesday, Ye also shared the first Instagram post with Jones. He posted a screengrab of a report which claimed Kanye's new relationship with Jones was going strong. Captioning it, West added a heart emoji. In the picture, the duo looked stunning in all-black outfits.

Before this, Kanye was also in an open relationship with Julia Fox for a few months before they broke up earlier this month.