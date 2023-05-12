Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Cannes 2023: Revisiting Bollywood stars' saree looks over the years

Cannes 2023: The countdown to one of the most famous film festivals has started again: the Cannes Film Festival, held in Cannes, France. The town on the French Riviera anticipates returning to its wild, celebrations as the biggest stars from across the globe arrive to walk the red carpet. Fans can't wait to see what Bollywood celebs like Deepika Padukone, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have in store for them in terms of fashion. Even though our Bollywood actors enjoy drama and larger-than-life silhouettes, there have been times when they have represented their country by donning sarees.

So before we welcome a new chapter of Cannes, let's take a look back at the Bollywood fashionistas that introduced the traditional saree from India on the red carpet.

1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The association between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Cannes will go on forever. For many years, the celebrity has walked the red carpet at Cannes. But it was in 2002 that a young Aishwarya made her red carpet debut for the Devdas film premiere. For the occasion, she wore a Neeta Lulla mustard yellow saree. Aishwarya garnered attention in every piece, from the eye-catching green silk Kanjeevaram by the same designer to a sheer embroidered six yards by Sabyasachi Mukherjee and the glossy gold drape from Tarun Tahiliani.

Image Source : PINTEREST/ALISHA/CINEBOLLYWOODCOLOMBIAAishwarya Rai Bachchan in her green, yellow Neeta Lulla saree and golden Sabyasachi saree at the Cannes Film Festival

2. Kangana Ranaut

When Kangana graced the red carpet in a black hand-cut sequined saree and matching sleeveless top by Sabyasachi Mukherjee in 2018, she was nothing short of a vintage queen. She paired it with a potli purse, a choker necklace, and a hairstyle with a retro flair.

Image Source : PINTEREST/MADHURYA/SONIKAKARAKangana Ranaut in her black Sabyasachi saree and golden Falguni and Shane Peacock saree at the Cannes Film Festival

3. Deepika Padukone

While Deepika Padukone's appearance at the Cannes Film Festival is frequently associated with her neon green Giambattista Valli gown and the fuchsia pink Ashi Studio gown, few people are aware that she first attended the event in 2010. Deepika had worn an ivory and gold saree by designer Rohit Bal as she walked the red carpet for the 63rd iteration of the film festival. A sleek bun, delicate gold jewellery, and an embellished sleeveless blouse served as the foundation of her ensemble.

Image Source : PINTEREST/ETSYUK/KELZAADeepika Padukone in her Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla white saree and Rohit Bal golden saree at the Cannes Film Festival

4. Vidya Balan

Bollywood's most iconic fashion moments have come from Vidya Balan's obsession with sarees. For all of her red carpet appearances at the festival held in the town along the French Riviera, Vidya donned Sabyasachi Mukherjee, and the results were classic looks. Vidya is pictured in the first image wearing a red blouse, an elaborate gold necklace, and a green silk saree. She also selected a red tulle saree paired with a full-sleeved matching red blouse, a pearl necklace, a few other accessories, and a white and gold drape with a black shirt.

Image Source : PINTEREST/FBCDNSPHOTOSVidya Balan in her Sabyasachi Mukherjee sarees at the Cannes Film Festival

5. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor established herself as one of the top Bollywood fashionistas throughout the years, and her Cannes appearances were outstanding. When it comes to the six yards, Sonam has experimented with this essential piece of Indian clothing numerous times, using anything from fusion drapes to structural pallus. The fusion Anamika Khanna saree that she wore at the premiere of The Great Gatsby in 2013, which was gold and white, paired with a jacket and 'Nath', continues to be one of her most recognizable outfits.

Image Source : PINTEREST/AZAFASHIONS/L'OREALPARISINDIASonam Kapoor in her Rimzim Dadu blue saree and Anamika Khanna sarees at the Cannes Film Festival

