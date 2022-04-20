Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma: Celebrity brides who wore ivory and gold instead of traditional red

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @TWEETSBYTAHREEM @DREAMYLIFEDWI Alia Bhatt and Ankita Lokhande chose ivory and gold for their wedding

Nowadays brides are experimenting with colour choices for their wedding day. As the wedding is one of the biggest days of one’s life they make sure that their dress stands out and is different from the traditional colours--red and pink. Here are the 8 celebrity brides from Alia Bhatt to Ankita Lokhande who chose to wear ivory and gold lehengas for their big day and looked their absolute best.

Anushka Sharma

The actress chose to wear a Sabyasachi gold lehenga for her wedding reception with Virat Kohli. The lehenga had a lot of sequin shimmer and cute little organza flowers in its detailing. She draped her dupatta in a belt and completed her look with minimal makeup and a diamond choker. One can take inspiration to go subtle like Anushka for their big day.

Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal looked fresh and ravishing in her bridal look. She chose to wear a pale gold lehenga from her label ‘Natasha Dalal Label’. Her lehenga had dual shade embroidery in silver and golden. Which can lift any bride's look.

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande was made into a beautiful bride in gold for her wedding day. The lehenga was looking amazing on the actress as she walked down the aisle for her long-time beau Vicky Jain in December 2021. Ankita’s lehenga was designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra. You can make this your go-to look for the wedding.

Alia Bhatt

The Raazi actress tied the wedding knot with actor Ranbir Kapoor on April 14. She was looking stunning in her ivory gold Sabyasachi saree. She elevated her entire look from Sabyasachi heritage jewellery and customized gold kaleera’s. Alia's minimalistic can be an inspiration for many brides to be.

Asin

Ghajini actress also went minimalistic for her big day. The actress ditched the traditional route back in 2016 and chose to become a Sabyasachi bride in a gold lehenga. Her lehenga had thick marron detailing at the hem which grabbed many eyeballs. Asin looked mesmerizing as a bride as she carried Kundan jewellery to pair it with her lehenga. This look can be donned by you to make your day beautiful and memorable.

Amrita Puri

Actress Amrita Puri looked breathtakingly beautiful bride in a Sabyashai masterpiece. The actress wore a beautiful gold lehenga which has floral motifs. The motifs were made with one hundred and eleven colours of thread on a gold base colour. You will also make into a beautiful bride after getting inspiration from Amrita Puri's wedding lehenga.

Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Kapoor married her long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani in August 2021. The actress chose to wear an ivory gold chanderi saree designed by Anamika Khanna for her wedding. The sari also had stunning gold designs embroidered on the fall and blouse. Her pearl veil stoled everyone’s attention. One can bookmark a look like Reha's and make people go wow.

Mouni Roy

The Naagin actress married this year in January. She wore an ivory gold lehenga that had a touch of pastel pink for sangeet night. She looked amazing as she paired her look with contrasting green in her gold jewellery.