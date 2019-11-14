Treasure these pictures of Malaika Arora in a red dress while we pick up our jaws from the floor

Malaika Arora is officially our reigning queen of fashion. She has been serving us 'lewks' back to back and our weak hearts are almost on the verge of breakdowns. We hadn't even fully recovered from her black full-length Anarkali look with an embroidered jacket at the FICCI Flo event and she has yet again pinned us down with her red dress look. Malaika attended the Global Spa Awards 2019 in a stunning red dress and floored everyone with her style and panache.

Dressed in a blood-red short dress from the latest H&M X Giambattista Valli collection, Malaika looked like a bombshell. She was styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri. The dress featured a deep V neckline with ruffles going out from the center to the sleeves. The dress had a ruffled trail at the back that gave an illusion of a high-low hemline. With a cinched waist, the dress showcased a voluminous skirt that stopped right above her knees. Bronzed makeup with oxblood lip is absolutely stunning.

We love how a showstopping dress has been styled with only slinky pearly layered neckpieces. For the choice of shoes, clear vinyl pointy heels with a black patch in the front is commendable. It pulls the whole look together.

Check out her pictures below:

Wipe your drooly faces people. We know she is stunning!