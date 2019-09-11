Kangana is an epitome of beauty in this beautiful powder blue silk saree

Undoubtedly the 'Queen' of hearts, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has always been a fashion darling. With her experimental fashion choices and the confidence to pull off the boldest outfits with panache, Kangana has always managed to be in the limelight for her quirky, yet classy style. From sequins to colour blocking, vintage Dior high street to basic jeans, she's literally done it all.

She has always been a trendsetter, all while doing what she likes the best. A self confessed saree lover, she made headlines when she wore a Rs 600 cotton saree from Kolkata, at an airport and even urged the masses to support local and organic craftsmen. As a responsible celebrity and fashion icon, she asked her fans to appreciate celebrities when they repeated their outfits. Not only did she bring cotton sarees back into fashion by sporting them at various events, airports, movie promotions and casual outings, she has made them look 'cool' in front of the new generation.

In her yet another love letter to Indian classics, she wore this beautiful saree at Ganpati Puja at the Andheri Cha Raja. Have a look!

Kangana Ranaut looking like a dream in this silk number!

Kangana at Ganpati Puja.

Kangana Ranaut, an epitome of Indian-ness.

Kangana offering her prayers.

Wearing a blue silk saree with brocade border and motifs, Kangana looks gorgeous. She has kept makeup minimal with hair tied back in a bun with gajara. We love that little bindi and her beautiful smile. Not to miss that elegant pearl necklace and drop pearl earrings.

Keep 'em looks Kangana, we love you!