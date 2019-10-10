Kangana Ranaut is a vision in white, stuns in mulmul saree

Kangana Ranaut definitely knows how to stand out. Be it movies, or her style- she never fails to make an impression. She does not believe in following trends and sets a clear example of 'doing it your way.' She's come a long way from her girly, sexy style from her early days and has turned herself into one of the chicest, classic ladies of the B-town.

Kangana's love affair with sarees is not unknown. She has made sporting a saree look cool and is truly the pioneer of the sari-can-be-worn-anywhere movement. Adding another saree to her lookbook, she was recently spotted wearing a white semi-sheer mulmul saree from the Bombay based brand called, Suta.

The very basic elegant saree featured a gold zari border. Kangana paired it with beautiful gold kaan phool style earringa with beaded details. Minimal makeup, a little black bindi and her curly hair tied back in a bun made for the most graceful look ever. She carried a Dior ladybag with wore juttis from the brand, Fizzy Goblet.

