Kangana Ranaut is a vision in white, stuns in mulmul saree

Kangana Ranaut definitely knows how to stand out. Be it movies, or her style- she never fails to make an impression. She does not believe in following trends and sets a clear example of 'doing it your way.' She's come a long way from her girly, sexy style from her early days and has turned herself into one of the chicest, classic ladies of the B-town.
Kangana's love affair with sarees is not unknown. She has made sporting a saree look cool and is truly the pioneer of the sari-can-be-worn-anywhere movement. Adding another saree to her lookbook, she was recently spotted wearing a white semi-sheer mulmul saree from the Bombay based brand called, Suta.
The very basic elegant saree featured a gold zari border. Kangana paired it with beautiful gold kaan phool style earringa with beaded details. Minimal makeup, a little black bindi and her curly hair tied back in a bun made for the most graceful look ever. She carried a Dior ladybag with wore juttis from the brand, Fizzy Goblet.
Check out the entire look here:
A lighter-than-air malmal sari with minimal gold boders is a perfect base for a neo-Indian look. Paired flawlessly with a Lady dior bag and statement sunnies. One needs to note here that #Kangana is truly the pioneer of the sari-can-be-worn-anywhere movement, and this look is yet another example of that. 💃 . . . *Courtesy* Photo: @_sanu313_ . . *Wardrobe* Sari - @suta_bombay Jewelery: Antique Gold Earrings Shoes - @fizzygoblet Bag - @dior
Here's some other saree looks that Kangana sported in the recent past:
1. The basic cottons
#Repost ・・・ Welcome Ms. Ranaut @rambaghpalace. It is an immense pleasure to have you with us. Hope you are having a wonderful stay. #kanganaranaut • • #palacediaries #luxury #luxurylifestyle #welcomehome #palace #traditionalwear #culture #traditions #premium #guest #rambagh #jaipur #jaipurcity #pinkcity #Rajasthan #leisure #padharomharedes #instalike #instagraphy #instapic
**Weave, but make it sassy!** Celebrating #NationalHandloomDay with 6 handwoven looks that showcase the creativity, and fineness of this indigenous craft. 'Woven' can be worn sexy, chic, minimal or girly, as seen in these images of Kangana, who believes in promoting the undying art subtly to change the mindset about this ancient royal haute couture. Thus, saving the lives of the many gifted weavers who are committing suicide due to poverty and lack of jobs.
2. Elegant silks
**Weave, but make it minimal!** Celebrating #NationalHandloomDay with 6 handwoven looks that showcase the creativity, and fineness of this indigenous craft. 'Woven' can be worn sexy, chic, minimal or girly, as seen in these images of Kangana, who believes in promoting the undying art subtly to change the mindset about this ancient royal haute couture. Thus, saving the lives of the many gifted weavers who are committing suicide due to poverty and lack of jobs.
**Weave, but make it girly!** Celebrating #NationalHandloomDay with 6 handwoven looks that showcase the creativity, and fineness of this indigenous craft. 'Woven' can be worn sexy, chic, minimal or girly, as seen in these images of Kangana, who believes in promoting the undying art subtly to change the mindset about this ancient royal haute couture. Thus, saving the lives of the many gifted weavers who are committing suicide due to poverty and lack of jobs.
**Weave, but make it fashion!** Celebrating #NationalHandloomDay with 6 handwoven looks that showcase the creativity, and fineness of this indigenous craft. 'Woven' can be worn sexy, chic, minimal or girly, as seen in these images of Kangana, who believes in promoting the undying art subtly to change the mindset about this ancient royal haute couture. Thus, saving the lives of the many gifted weavers who are committing suicide due to poverty and lack of jobs.
3. Dramatic embellishments
Chief Guest #KanganaRanaut has arrived!! 👸 Looking gorgeous AF in her @taruntahiliani saree at the #MillenniumBrillianceAwards 2019 in Thailand. 😍 . . ⭐ Credits ⭐ Outfit: @taruntahiliani Necklace: @latique.in Stylist: @shnoy09, @stylebyami Makeup: @chettiaralbert Hair: @hairbyhaseena