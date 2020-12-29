Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KOOKYTWO/SOJEWELBKK Jewellery trends that won 2020 & will rule in 2021

While 2020 was all about mindful spending and investment, 2021 would see return of jewelry as adornment, as people would embrace back socializing with a fervent, say experts. Jewellery in 2021 would be anything but boring and subtle. So we would see a ‘riot of colors’ expressed through unusual combinations of very different families of gemstones coming together, giving designers a very rich canvas to paint on, they add. Here's looking back at the trends that won 2020 and trends that will rule 2021.

Some of the jewellery trends observed in 2020 are:

1. Chokers: Be it a casual choker, a gold one or a diamond choker, this beautiful necklace which fits on the neck is loved by everyone. Chokers have a tendency to add class to any outfit while defining your neck beautifully.

2. Gold tones: Long royal necklaces with earrings made of Kundan, Polki, and Meenakari were an important part of the jewellery trend in 2020. It included multi-layered necklaces, and pieces with delicate but detailed work that formed a part of the trend.

3. Studs: Stud is that piece of jewellery which will never go out of fashion. The availability of studs in various shapes, size, colour and the easiness to wear keeps the jewellery piece in trend always.

4. Accessories played an important role: This year has seen the use of a lot of accessories like maangtika, pasa, haathphool, light weight bangles and bracelets. Even if one is not wearing heavy jewellery pieces, accessorising your attire can change your entire look.

Listing down more jewellery trends that are going to go big in 2021.

1. Asymmetrical Earrings: This is a concept that was introduced by us in the year 2019 on the runway of New York Fashion Week. Since then, asymmetrical earrings have been in trend quite a lot and we expect them to be in vogue in 2021 also.

2. Florals: Floral jewellery with a pinch of colour will trend the year 2021. Flower jewellery has become common amongst brides that also include earrings, necklaces, and rings in gold and white gold.

3. Layered jewellery: Layering of necklaces is considered to be an art and if done in the right way can enhance one’s personality. The best part about layered necklaces is that one gets to play with its length, texture and mismatched design.

4. Detachable jewellery pieces: The best part about detachable jewellery pieces is that they can be worn according to one’s own convenience. Detachable diamond jewellery will stay in trend in the year 2021, especially amongst the brides, who will be able to wear the jewellery on several occasions.