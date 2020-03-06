Delhi fashion week postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

Friday, March 06, 2020
     
LMIFW, organized by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), was originally set to take place from March 11 to 15 but now it has been postponed due to Coronavirus threat.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: March 06, 2020 14:02 IST
Novel coronavirus threat, which has led to the cancellation of many events everywhere, has also impacted the schedule of the Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week (LMIFW), which now stands postponed. In a statement issued on Friday, the organisers said they have decided to shift the date of the event.

LMIFW, organised by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), was originally set to take place from March 11 to 15 but on Thursday Sunil Sethi, chairman FDCI announced that they were postponing the fashion gala.

"...keeping the health and safety of our fraternity (including members, guests travelling from across the globe and support teams), Fashion Design Council of India has decided to postpone Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week in association with EbixCash to a later and more appropriate date," Sethi said in a statement.

