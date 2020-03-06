Delhi fashion week postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

Novel coronavirus threat, which has led to the cancellation of many events everywhere, has also impacted the schedule of the Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week (LMIFW), which now stands postponed. In a statement issued on Friday, the organisers said they have decided to shift the date of the event.

LMIFW, organised by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), was originally set to take place from March 11 to 15 but on Thursday Sunil Sethi, chairman FDCI announced that they were postponing the fashion gala.

"...keeping the health and safety of our fraternity (including members, guests travelling from across the globe and support teams), Fashion Design Council of India has decided to postpone Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week in association with EbixCash to a later and more appropriate date," Sethi said in a statement.

