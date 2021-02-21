Bigg Boss 14 grand finale: Salman Khan dazzles in white outfit, charms with killer moves

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@COLORSTV Bigg Boss 14 grand finale: Salman Khan dazzles in white outfit

The finale night of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 is here and host Salman Khan ios all set to announce the winner. After a tiresome journey of four and a half months, the contestants are gearing up for a rocking night. Like every year, host Salman Khan is the one stealing the limelight with his charismatic personality and witty one-liners. Other than his personality, the superstar charms with his looks and this time it is going to be a black and white' ensemble. Salman Khan's designer Ashley Robello took to Instagram to give a sneak peek into his outfit.

For Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale, host Salman Khan is wearing an all-black-ensemble with a white coat-jacket. Undoubtedly he looks dapper. The classy monochrome outfit oozes elegance.

The channel also releases a promo in which Salman Khan can be seen making a blockbuster entry on his song "Tainu Leke Main Jawanga" alongside the popular TV jodis. He also interacts with them and has fun.

Now with Top 5 finalists -- Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli-- fans are excited to see who will lift the trophy and take the prize money home. A lot is going to happen on the night of the Grand Finale where the audience will see various performances of the finalists as well as that of the hosts. Do you want to know what's up for the big night? Have a look at the exciting elements that can be expected from Bigg Boss 14 grand finale episode.