Ministry of Ayush to organise grand yoga event on World Health Day at Red Fort

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma has been invited to participate in a Yoga event organised by Govt of India

Ministry of Ayush is organising a grand programme for demonstration of Common Yoga Protocol in the backdrop of 15th August Park, Lal Quila, (Red Fort) Delhi from 6.30 AM to 8.00 AM on April 7. The program coincides with World Health Day, and will mark the 75th day of the countdown to International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21. Ministry of Ayush has invited all the Ministers of Government of lndia, Members of the Parliament, Ambassadors of various countries stationed in Delhi, prominent sports celebrities, and Yoga proponents to this program to observe Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) based Yoga Demonstration. India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma has also been invited to be part of this noble health promotion programme, organised by the government.

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla is expected to be the Chief Guest of the program. The Ministry of Ayush is the nodal Ministry for observation of the International Day of Yoga. Every year, the main event of IDY observation is a Mass Yoga Demonstration which is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. The preparations for IDY 2022 are already underway.

Image Source : PTI People performing Yoga at the Red Fort

It is worth mentioning that 75 days countdown is an important event in observation of the International Day of Yoga every year. The Ministry hopes to inspire a “Mass Movement for Health and Wellbeing” through Yoga in the 75 -day countdown to IDY 2022.

As the upcoming 8th International Day of Yoga is falling in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav year, the Ministry proposes to observe IDY at 75 iconic sites across the country. This countdown program is already in progress and observation of IDY 2022 is gaining momentum.