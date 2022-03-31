Chaitra Navratri 2022: Know what NOT to offer Goddess Durga during nine days

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Chaitra Navratri 2022

Chaitra Navratri 2022: Navratri is known to be one of the auspicious and most important Hindu festivals which is celebrated with great enthusiasm. . This year Navratri will be starting on April 2, the same day when the Muslims will begin their holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan and will last up to April 11. The nine-day festival will be celebrated by worshipping the Goddess Durga and her different avatars. During the holy days, devotees ask the Goddess to bestow happiness, strength and knowledge on them. Fast is observed for nine days during which Durga Chalisa is recited to please Goddess Durga. Navratri is a major festival celebrated across India among the Hindus and has lots of customs and rituals associated with it. With the aim of pleasing our deity with all that we have and all that we can, we might offer a few things which are unconsecrated and might end up spreading inauspiciousness around. Therefore, one must always know what are the things that are sacred and what are not, before performing Navratri Puja.

Here's the list of the things you should avoid offering to Goddess Durga and her avatars during Navratri:

Avoid offering certain flowers like Doob, Madar, Harsingar, Bel and Tagar to Goddess Durga.

No flower bud should be offered except Champa and lotus.

If you light an Akhand jyoti during Navratri, make sure it is lit all the time.

Chanting the mantras with a foul-smelling mouth is considered inauspicious too. The hair also must be washed. Offering puja with unclean hair and foul-smelling mouth makes the offering unsuccessful.

Also read: Chaitra Navratri: Goddess Durga will come on horse this year; know importance of every vehicle of deity

Do not use garlic and onion in the food you will be offering to Goddess Durga.

If you place a Kalash in the Puja place then keep it clean and look after it.

Offer home-made naivedyam or milk sweets to Goddess.

Recite the mantras properly. Avoid making mistakes.

Also read: Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022: Wishes, Messages, SMS, Greetings, Images, Stickers for Facebook & WhatsApp