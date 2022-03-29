Chaitra Navratri: Goddess Durga will come on horse this year; know importance of every vehicle of deity

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Chaitra Navratri 2022

Highlights Chaitra Navratri will begin on April 2 this year and will last up to April 11

Navratri mark the mighty valour of the different avatars of Goddesses

This year Goddess Durga will arrive on a horse

Chaitra Navratri or Vasant Navratri is celebrated during the spring season in India and it is considered to be an important nine-day celebration for the Hindu community. This year Chaitra Navratri is being celebrated from April 2 to April 11. According to religious beliefs, every year during Navratri, Goddess Durga comes riding on a vehicle and departs to Devlok from the earth on the new vehicle itself. This year, Chaitra Navratri is starting from Saturday, hence the Goddess will come riding on a horse. In Hindu scriptures, each vehicle of Maa Durga holds a different and unique significance. Let us know what are the rides of Goddess Durga and their impact.

In Hinduism, the goddess Durga has always been seen riding on a lion, but on the occasion of Navratri, Maa comes to the earth riding on different vehicles including doli, boat, horse, buffalo, man and elephant.

Maa Durga's vehicle is decided on the basis of the day:

If Navratri is starting from Monday or Sunday, then her vehicle is an elephant.

If Navratri starts from Saturday or Tuesday, then the vehicle is a horse.

If Navratri starts from Thursday or Friday, then she will come sitting in a doli.

If Navratri is starting from Wednesday, then deity comes in a boat.

Know the effect of each vehicle:

The effect of Maa Durga's vehicles has been told through a verse in Devi Bhagwat.

Shashisurye Gajarudha Shanibhoume Turangme.

Guruu Shukre Chadolayana Budhe Nauk Prakirtita.

That is, when a Goddess comes to the earth riding on an elephant, it rains more. When she comes on a horse, then war situations arise. If she comes on a boat, then everything is good and it is auspicious. If the deity comes sitting in the doli, then there is a possibility of an epidemic.

This year i.e. in the Chaitra Navratri of 2022, the Goddess is coming riding on a horse and it is anticipated that there is possibility of war. We already know that at this time a fierce war is going on between the two countries of the world, Russia and Ukraine and many other countries are suffering from it.

The vehicles for Goddess Durga's departure are different. She leaves the earth through different vehicles.

On Sunday or Monday, the Goddess departs on a buffalo ride which means that disease and grief increase in the country.

On Saturday or Tuesday, the mother goddess goes on a rooster, then misery and suffering increase in the public.

On Wednesday or Friday, the mother goddess leaves by riding an elephant, then there is heavy rain.

On Thursday, Maa Durga goes on a human ride and this means that humanity will prosper, happiness and peace will remain.

