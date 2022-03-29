Chaitra Navratri 2022: Five Finger Licking food recipes without garlic and onion you should try

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@GOODFOODFORGOO1 Navratri Special food without Garlic and Onion

The holy days of Navratri are just around the corner, and all the devotees are ready to enjoy and celebrate this auspicious festival with great enthusiasm. During this festival, people take good care of the meal they eat, and some avoid using day-to-day ingredients from their kitchen like onion and garlic, which are used in many food items. As fasting is an important part of Navratri, people indulge themselves in prayers and cut out non-vegetarian food, and use of onion, garlic, and spices in their dishes. People eat food items without these things for Nine Days.

As there are ample other food ingredients available in the kitchen, one can try making tasty food with them. Here is a list of tasty food recipes on your way to make your meal more delightful!

Lauki Tamatar Sabzi

Lauki Tamatar sabzi can go well with anything from rotis to parathas. It is a simple recipe that is easy to make during the Nine days of Navratri. One can have it without adding onion or garlic to it. This sabzi can be made according to your wish as you just need Lauki (bottle gourd), tomatoes, and lemon juice. One can keep it thick or add the puree to it. One can also add potatoes and spicy flavors suitable to taste buds.

Sabudana khichdi

Sabudana is widely used by Indians during their fast. Sabudana Khichdi is made of soaked sabudana. The dish is prepared by adding whole spices, curry leaves, potatoes, and roasted peanuts. It is full of carbohydrates which gives the body an instant boost. This recipe is prepared without adding onion or garlic to it.

Aloo ki khichdi

Aloo ki Khich is a quick food recipe when it comes to making a fasting meal. It only requires Potatoes, Ghee, cloves, cardamom, cinnamon, and rice. It's a 5 min recipe that is highly made by Indians without adding garlic and onion to the recipe.

Kuttu aate ki puri

You can also make crispy Kuttu aate ki Puris when you are fasting. You just need buckwheat flour and some salt for the recipe. Kuttu Puri can be eaten separately or can be combined with aloo ki sabzi depending on one’s choice. The sabzi can be made without garlic or onion in it.

Kala Chana

Healthy protein-rich Kala Chana recipe your way! To make your Navratri meal appetizing. This dish can be served with Rotis, Parathas, or even puris. Kala Chana is used in many Indian recipes from chaat to Dahi puri. There are many dishes which can be made out of it. Kala Chana is rich in minerals, vitamins, and fiber. One can make it by adding Garlic or onion in it.