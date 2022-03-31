Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022: Wishes, Messages, SMS, Greetings, Images, Stickers for Facebook & WhatsApp

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022:

Chaitra Navratri 2022: Navratri is one of the most important festivals of the Hindus celebrated in India. It marks the celebration of the mighty valour of Goddess Durga and all her different avatars. Navratri falls twice a year, once during Spring and the other during Autumn. Navratri celebrated during the Spring season is known as Chaitra Navratri. It usually falls in the month of March-April of the Gregorian calendar. This year Chaitra Navratri will be celebrated from April 2 to April 11. Throughout the auspicious days of Navratri, nine manifestations of the goddess are worshipped with much grandeur. They include Maa Shailputri, Brahmaachaareenee, Chandraghanta, Kushmaanda, Skandmaata, Kaatyaayeenee, Kaalraatree, Mahagauri, and Sidhidaatree.

Here are some sweet wishes, SMS, HD images, wallpapers, WhatsApp messages and Facebook greetings that you can send to your loved ones!

Chaitra Navratri 2022: Wishes, quotes, and WhatsApp Messages to wish your loved ones:

Maa bharti jholi khali!

Maa Ambe vaishno wali!

Maa Sankat harna wali!

Maa Vipda Mitane wali!

Maa ke sabhi bhakto ko Navratri ki Hardik Subh Kamnayen!

Good Fortune, Good Health, Happy Life

All these are my wishes for you this Navratri! 'Happy Navaratri'

I wish to Goddess Durga to remove your all troubles and sorrows. Brings nine colours of happiness in your life and all your wishes come true. Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022!!

The dandiya raas has begun

Maa is blessing us through

A very Happy Navratri to you…

May the auspicious days of Vasant Navratri manifest energy (shakti), wealth (lakshmi), and knowledge (gyaan) into your life Happy Navratras!

May the 9 avatars of Maa Durga bless you with 9 qualities – power, happiness, humanity, peace, knowledge, devotion, name, fame and health.

Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022: Pictures, Posters, Wallpapers, and HD Images to share on Facebook and WhatsApp:

