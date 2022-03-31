Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Chaitra Navratri 2022: Date, Significance, Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana shubh muhurat and puja ingredients

Chaitra Navratri 2022: The festival of Navratri is celebrated by the Hindus twice a year. Chaitra Navratri which generally falls in the month of April (the spring season) is the first one which is also known as Vasant Navratri. The second Navratri, according to the Georgian calendar is generally celebrated during the autumn season and is called the Sharad Navratri. Chaitra Navratri, this year, will be starting on April 2, the same day when the Muslims will begin their holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan. Saturday will mark the first day of the nine-day festival and will be celebrated by worshipping the Goddess Durga and her different avatars. She is known to be a Shakti and eliminated the negative powers just like the demon Mahishasura.

Just in case you will be observing fast during these days, here's everything you need to know about Shivratri-- Date, Time, Significance, Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana shubh muhurat and puja samagri.

Chaitra Navratri 2022: Date and Time

Chaitra Navratri, this year is beginning on April 2 and will end on April 11. Ashtami will fall on April 10 while the festival of Ram Navami will be celebrated on the last day ie April 11.

Dates for nine-day Chaitra Navratri:

Day 1: Pratipada: Shailaputri Puja

Day 2: Dwitiya: Brahmacharini Puja

Day 3: Tritiya: Chandraghanta Puja

Day 4: Chaturthi: Kushmanda Puja

Day 5: Panchami: Skandamata Puja

Day 6: Shasthi: Katyani Puja

Day 7: Saptami: Kaalaratri Puja

Day 8: Annapurna Ashtami: Mahagauri Puja

Day 9: Rama Navami: Siddhidatri Puja

Chaitra Navratri 2022: Significance

Throughout the holy days of Navratri, nine manifestations of the goddess are worshipped with much grandeur. They are –Maa Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmaanda, Skandmaata, Kaatyaayeenee, Kaalraatree, Mahagauri, and Sidhidaatree. The first day of Chaitra Navratri marks the Hindu New Year as per the Lunar calendar. The devotees begin the New Year by worshipping Maa Durga. On this day devotees worship an incarnation of Goddess Parvati named Shailputri.

Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana shubh muhurat on Chaitra Navratri 2022:

The first day of Navratri marks the first day of the Hindu calendar and it falls during the Shukla Paksha of the moon i.e, the full moon phase. On this day, several devotees place Kalash at their home/temple. f you are going to do Ghatasthapana for the first time then you have to take care of some special things. You should make sure that at the time of shubh muhurat on the first day of Navratri, you have all the necessary things for the establishment of Ghat with you so that you can be free and get absorbed in the worship of the Goddess and can establish Ghat.

The shubh muhurat of Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana this time is from 6.22 am to 8.31 am on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana Puja Samagri on Chaitra Navratri 2022:

Parai to cover the kalash,

Barley,

Clean soil,

Raksha Sutra

Cloves,

Cardamom,

Roli,

Kapoor,

Desi Ghee,

Mango leaves,

Betel leaves,

Whole betel nut,

Akshat,

A coconut,

Flower,

Five fruits,

Rice or wheat,

Sweet,

Nuts,

Worship plate,

Gangajal,

Yantra for worshipping Navagraha

Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana Puja Vidhi on Chaitra Navratri 2022:

For Kalash Sthapana or Ghatasthapana--do not use steel or plastic kalash. You need a copper, bronze, brass or silver Kalash. A brown coconut with its husk. A few Mango leaves, some Haldi, Kumkum, Chandan, Water, a few Currency coins and fresh flowers along with red chunari (piece of cloth).