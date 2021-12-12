Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Top 5 must read books for healthy lifestyle

Have you been looking for some inspiration to change your lifestyle? Or, perhaps, wanting to deep dive into the world of fitness, yoga, quantified nutrition, or maybe meditation? We bring you the top 5 books to kickstart your journey towards a better and wholesome lifestyle.



Lose Fat, Get Fittr: The Simple Science of Staying Healthy for Life by Jitendra Chouksey

This book encourages its readers to begin their fitness journey and busts myths around nutrition and fitness. ‘Lose Fat, Get Fittr’ is a comprehensive and easy-to-use guide to nutrition and fitness that is based on scientific research. Authored by Jitendra Chouksey Founder and CEO, Fittr, this book will educate you about ‘quantified nutrition’ and exercise, the two fundamental pillars of good health. By applying the principles and tenets shared in this book, people from all walks of life will be able to incorporate a healthy lifestyle and achieve their fitness goals – all by themselves. This book will act as the reader’s guide to a new life.



The Key to Good Health by Dr H.V. Sardesai

An informative medical book, the author aims to highlight the importance of managing health through this book. In today’s age and time, we rely on misconceptions for diseases and illness which propelled Dr. H.V. Sardesai to pen down the importance of hygiene, diet, and exercise. He explains in the book the need of a proper nutritious diet, indulgence in regular exercises, cleanliness, hygiene, early diagnosis, and timely treatment happen to be the fundamentals of good health. This book covers key topics like anaemia, hygiene, diet and health, illness of women etc.



Breathwork: A 3-Week Breathing Program to Gain Clarity, Calm, and Better Health by Valerie Moselle

Through this book, Valerie Moselle sheds light on how every breath we take has the power to heal. The book leads on through a practical program to create a personal routine of restorative breathing techniques. Breathwork: A 3-Week Breathing Program includes breathing basics, a three-week step-by-step program to invite intentional breathing and practical mind-body applications which can help treat anxiety, asthma, insomnia and more



Ready to Run: Unlocking Your Potential to Run Naturally by Kelly Starrett

In a direct answer to the modern runner’s needs, Dr. Kelly Starrett, has focused his revolutionary movement and mobility philosophy on the injury-plagued world of running. This book will teach you the 12 standards to prepare for running which include how to be consistent, tapping into your full potential, turning weakness into strengths, running techniques, mobility, kind of shoes, dealing with injuries and much more. You won’t just be prepared to run in a minimalist shoe–you’ll be Ready to Run.



Science of Yoga: Understand the Anatomy and Physiology to Perfect Your Practice by Ann Swanson

This book delves into the science behind yoga poses with easy to this easy-to-understand, comprehensive guide. Science of Yoga reveals the benefits of yoga using up-to-date knowledge. The annotated artworks show the mechanics and angles, and how your blood flow and respiration are affected. You can learn about muscle and joint actions of each pose, alignments while enjoying your yoga workout. With this comprehensive book, you will learn the physiology of 30 key yoga asanas, seating and standing asanas and a Q&A section to explore science behind every aspect of yoga.