Parshuram Jayanti 2020: Significamce, Date, Time and everything about Lord Parshuram

Parshuram Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Parshuram Jayanti is being celebrated in the nation on April 26, 2020 this year. He is the son of Renuka and one of the saptarishi Sage Jamadagni. Like other avatars of Vishnu, he appears at a time when overwhelming evil prevailed on earth. The warrior class, with weapons and power, had begun to abuse their power, take what belonged to others by force and tyrannize people. Parashurama corrects the cosmic equilibrium by destroying these evil warriors.

Parshuram Jayanti is also celebrated as Akshaya Tritiya. The day marks the beginning of the Treta Yuga and is believed that good deeds done on the day are forever. The day is celebrated by fasting and organizing bhajans, Satsang, and procession.

Parshuram Jayanti 2020 Date and Time

According to Drik Panchang, this year Tritiya Tithi starts from 11.51 am (April 25) and will end on 01.22 pm (April 26).

Parashurama is widely worshipped in South India where also exists a temple at the holy place of Pajaka near Udupi. Parashurama temples are also present on the western coast of India.

According to the Kalki Purana, Parashurama will be the martial guru of Shri Kalki, which is the 10th and final Avatar of Lord Vishnu.

According to Hindu scriptures, the word Parasu means ‘axe’ in Sanskrit and hence the name Parasurama means ‘Ram with Axe’. According to Hindu mythology, the state of Kerala was created by Parasuram. Stories suggest that Kerala was created by Parasuram after he was blessed by Varuna – the God of the Oceans and Bhumidevi – Goddess of Earth.

After sitting in meditation at Gokarnam he reached Kanyakumari from where he threw an axe northward across the ocean. The place where the axe landed emerged a place which was named as Kerala.

According to the Puranas, Kerala is also known as Parasurama Kshetram, ie., ‘The Land of Parasurama’, as he reclaimed the land from the sea.

