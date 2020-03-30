Navratri 2020 Day 6: Worship Goddess Katyayani, Significance, Mantra, Puja Vidhi, Stotr Path and Aarti

Navratri 2020 Day 6: Worship Goddess Katyayani, Significance, Puja Vidhi, Mantra, Stotr Path and Aarti

The sixth day of the most auspicious festival of Navratri is celebrated by worshipping Goddess Katyayani, who is the warrior form of Goddess Parvati. Maa Sati or Adishakti incarnated as Goddess Parvati, she was born in the house of sage Katya, hence she was named Katyayani. The Hindu Mythology states that Goddess Parvati took this for to kill the demon Mahishasura, therefore, she came to be known as the warrior Goddess. Maa Katyayani is depicted sitting on a ferocious lion, she is represented with 3 eyes, and 4 hands. Two of her left hands are carrying a lotus, and a sword, her other two right hands are seen in Varada, and Abhaya Mudra. The devotees feel that the 'Aagya Chakra' helps them in showing the right path and fulfill their wishes.

Upon worshipping Maa Katyayani, he devotees get rid of their sins. Not only this, but it is also believed that praying today improves the marital life as the Goddess provides relief by curbing all the troubles in the lives of her devotees. According to Hindu mythology, sage Katyayana performed penance to get Goddess Durga as his daughter. Mata Durga accepted this and later got born in the ashram of Katyayana. On the other hand, Mahishasur’s army reached heaven to overthrow the Gods due to which the deities like Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesha had to request the Goddess Durga to end him.

Navratri 2020 Day 6: Maa Katyayani Puja Vidhi

On the sixth day of Navratri, devotees need to worship the kalash and the idol of Goddess Katyayani. Mantras need to be sing alongwith stotr path with flowers in your hands. Finish the puja by performing aarti of Maa Katyayani. After worshipping Goddess Katyayani, you should also worship Lord Brahma and Vishnu.

Navratri 2020 Day 6: Maa Katyayani Mantra

Vande Vanchit Manortharth Chandrardhkrit Shekharam​

Sinharuda Chaturbhuja Katyayini Yashaswanim

Swarnaagya Chakra Stithtan Shashtam Durga Trinetram

Varabheet Karaan Shagpaddharan Katyayansutan Bhajami

Patambar Paridhanan Smermukhi Nanalankar Bhooshitam

Manjeer Haar Keyoor, Kinkini, Ratnakundal Manditam

Prasannvadna Ptrawadharan Kantakpola Tung Kucham

Kamniya Lavanyan Trivalivibhushit Nimn Nabhim.

Navratri 2020 Day 6: Maa Katyayani Stotr Path

Kanchanabha Varabhayan Padyadhara Muktojjwalan

Smermukhi Shivpatni Katyayanesute Namostute

Patambar Paridhanan Nanalankar Bhooshitam

Sinhasthita Padamhastan Katyayanesute Namostute

Parmavdamyi Devi Parbrahma Parmatma

Paramshakti, Parambhakti, Katyayanesutenamostute.

Navratri 2020 Day 6: Maa Katyayani Aarti

जय जय अम्बे जय कात्यानी

जय जगमाता जग की महारानी

बैजनाथ स्थान तुम्हारा

वहा वरदाती नाम पुकारा

कई नाम है कई धाम है

यह स्थान भी तो सुखधाम है

हर मंदिर में ज्योत तुम्हारी

कही योगेश्वरी महिमा न्यारी

हर जगह उत्सव होते रहते

हर मंदिर में भगत है कहते

कत्यानी रक्षक काया की

ग्रंथि काटे मोह माया की

झूठे मोह से छुडाने वाली

अपना नाम जपाने वाली

ब्रेह्स्पतिवार को पूजा करिए

ध्यान कात्यानी का धरिये

हर संकट को दूर करेगी

भंडारे भरपूर करेगी

जो भी माँ को 'चमन' पुकारे

कात्यानी सब कष्ट निवारे