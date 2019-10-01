Tuesday, October 01, 2019
     
October 2019 Festival Calendar: Karwachauth, Diwali & other holidays falling in this month

Here's a compiled list of all the festivals in October, so go plan your outfits right now! You can thank us later!

Updated on: October 01, 2019
The season of festivals is officially here and we couldn't be more excited. From clothes to jewelry to gifts to decorations, a lot needs to be done and decided. With so many festivals clubbed together in one single month and so much to do, there are high chances that you might get confused with the dates. But don't you worry peeps, we are here to help. We have compiled a list of all the festivals falling in October that will help you get away and plan things before all the celebration madness kicks in! 

Stop scrolling and push that bookmark icon on your screen right now!

Gandhi Jayanti - 2nd of October

Remember the father of our nation on his birth anniversary. We are also expecting some major announcements coming from PM Modi on this day too.

Durga Ashtami- 6th of October

Fast on this auspicious day and go pandal hopping in the evening. Don't forget to put on some gorgeous clothes! 

Navratri Mahanavmi- 6th of October

Feast on that halwa-poori, dahi-jalebi and dance to the tunes of dhol and dandiya music.

Dusshera/ Vijayadashmi - 8th of October

Burn your inner Raavan this Dussehra and give up a bad habit. Catch up a Ram-leela show, watch Raavan go down in flames and bid farewell to Ma Durga on this auspicious day.

Valmiki Jayanti- 13th of October

Karwachauth- 17th of October

All you married ladies out there, go feasting or fasting with your husbands. Whatever you choose to do, make sure they participate with you.

Dhanteras- 25th October

Go crazy shopping for new things this Dhanteras and please the Gods of wealth. 'Kya pata khazana hath lag jae'?

Choti Diwali- 26th of October

Get in the mood for Diwali before actual diwali sets in. Light up a few old diyas and make a beautiful rangoli. Decorate the house with malas, lights and new baubles. Don't forget to binge on some sweets!

Diwali- 27th of October

Think about the animals and the environment and ditch those pollution-causing patakhas this Diwali. Instead of that, you can look like a bomb!

Govardhan Puja- 28th of October

Feast on the 'annakut' meal- and dive in the all-vegetarian menu on this Govardhan Puja.

Bhai Dooj- 29th of October

Dear sisters, go snatch those gifts/money/ chocolates from your brothers on this Bhai Dooj. After all, aise mauke baar-baar nahi ate!

Dear brothers, Be generous and get ready to empty those pockets!

