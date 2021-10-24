Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KAUSHKAUS Karwa Chauth 2021: Delhi to Mumbai, know when the moon will rise in your city

Karwa Chauth 2021: October 24 is being celebrated as Karwa Chauth in India. The festival which is celebrated with great pomp and show in the North marks the day-long fast by married women for the long life of their husbands. The festival is celebrated on the Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Krishna Paksha and fast is opened by sighting the full moon at night. Going by the tradition, on this day, women get ready by doing 'solah shrigaar' in the evening and prepare for moon worship. After the preparation of the puja, everyone eagerly wait for the moonrise. Sometimes the moon is visible early at some places while at other, the wedded couples have to wait for hours to break the fast. Just in case, you are fasting today, here are the moonrise timings of various cities.

Significance of Karwa Chauth 2021:

The fasting of Karva Chauth has special significance in Hinduism. This fast is kept for the long life of the husband and by doing this the problems in married life are removed. It is believed that women who worship Goddess Parvati on this day are blessed with good fortune. Apart from Parvati, Lord Shiva and Kartikeya are also worshiped on Karva Chauth.

When will the moon come out in different cities:

Mumbai - 08:47 pm

Delhi- 08:08 pm

Noida - 08:07 pm

Agra - 08:07 pm

Patna - 07:42 pm

Lucknow- 07:56 pm

Aligarh - 08:06 pm

Meerut - 08:05 pm

Jaipur - 08:17 pm

Gorakhpur - 07:47 pm

Mathura - 08:08 pm

Dehradun - 08 PM

Saharanpur - 08:03 pm

Bangalore - 08:39 pm