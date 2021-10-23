Happy Karwa Chauth 2021: Best Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Images, Greetings, SMS, Facebook HD Wallpapers

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Happy Karwa Chauth 2021

Happy Karwa Chauth 2021: The festival of Karva Chauth is celebrated each year on the Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Krishna Paksha according to the Hindu calendar. On this day, married women observe a day long fast for the long and healthy life of their husbands. It is a Nirjala vrat (one observed without eating and drinking). To end their fasts, they offer prayers to the moon in the evening. Many unmarried women too observe fast on this day and pray for a good husband.

Women who observe the fast begin their day with 'sargi' a meal that is eaten before sunrise. According to the traditions, mothers-in-law give sargi to their daughters-in-law to begin their fast. On the auspicious festival, women also worship Chauth Mata in the evening, who is the manifestation of Goddess Parvati. The origin of Karwa Chauth goes back to the period of Mahabharata when Savitri begged Lord Yamraj, god of death for her husband's soul. This year Karwa Chauth is being celebrated on October 24. Women in the northern states including Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan etc, celebrate this festival with great enthusiasm.

Do not miss celebrating the day with your loved ones. Find Best Wishes messages, WhatsApp status, Images, Greetings, SMS, and Facebook HD Wallpapers on Karwa chauth 2021 to wish your near and dear ones:

Happy Karwa Chauth 2021: Facebook & Whatsapp Messages, SMS, Best Wishes, Status

You love me and I love you We are lovers and best friends too On this Karwachauth I just wanna say Thankyou darling for coming my way.

May The Moon Light,

Flood Your Life With,

Happiness & Joy,

Peace & Harmony.

Happy Karwa Chauth..!!

Warm wishes to all the women fasting on this auspicious day of Karwa Chauth! May all your come true!

A Dark Cloud Of Gloom Is Hovering My Heart,

Am Praying For Your Happiness and Long Life,

You Are Always In My Heart,

Missing You Very Much On This Karwa Chauth

Here is wishing you love, laughter and good luck on this auspicious day of Karwa Chauth! Wishing you all the happiness on this special day!

You are always with me and in my thoughts. Happy Karwa Chauth

May Goddess Parvati fulfils all your wishes and you get a loving husband like Lord Shiva. Happy Karwa Chauth!

You are my greatest love and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to keep you happy. I will always be true to you. Happy Karwa Chauth!

May the blessing of God Shiva and Goddess Parvati Brings love and happiness into your marriage. May your marriage last long and be filled with blessings!

