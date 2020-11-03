Image Source : FILE IMAGE Karwa Chauth 2020: All about sargi, shubh muhurat, significance and puja vidhi

The pious festival pf Karwa Chauth is celebrated on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. The day holds a great significance as married women fast for the long life and well being of their husbands. Not only this but Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesh and Kartikeya are also worshipped on this day. Women keep fast from sunrise and open it only after the moon comes out. It is termed as one of the difficult fastings as not a single drop of water is taken after sunrise. The festival is celebrated with great fervor in North India mainly in the states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, etc. With ceremonies evolving with the coming generation, Karwa Chauth also sees the same as these days husbands also keep a fast for their wives.

When is Karwa Chauth 2020?

Karwa Chauth 2020 is being observed on November 4 this year.

What is the significance of Karwa Chauth 2020?

Karwa means earthen pot which holds a great significance in puja. Ladies offer water known as Argha to the moon through this pot. Chauth means the fourth day. Women start preparing for the big day in advance. Wearing bright coloured ethnic outfits and make up, ladies from neighbourhood, friends and relatives come together for the puja.

What is sargi in Karwa Chauth?

Sargi is the food that mother-in-law gives to her daughter-in-law on the day of Karwa Chauth. In addition, she also gives some goods to her daughter-in-law. Sargi is taken in the morning before the sun comes out. It is only that the fast begins. Sargi is a gift for mother-in-law and should be full of energetic food items that give energy throughout the day. If there is no mother-in-law, then a big lady of the house give a sargi.

What is the shubh mahurat of eating sargi?

The time of sargi is before the sun comes out. This year, the auspicious time for eating sargi is from 4:52 in the morning to 5:43 in the morning of November 4.

What is Karwa Chauth 2020 Puja Vidhi?

Married ladies wake up early in the morning to have the food prepared mostly by their mothers-in-law. It is called sargi and is a pre-dawn meal that includes snacks and sweets. After taking bath, take sankalp or pledge to fast without food and water with clear mind and soul. Chant this mantra: मम सुखसौभाग्य पुत्रपौत्रादि सुस्थिर श्री प्राप्तये करक चतुर्थी व्रतमहं करिष्ये। Karwa Chauth puja is basically done during sandhya after sunset. Ladies worship Goddess Gaura and Chauth Mata which are representations of Goddess Parvati. Chant this mantra while offering prayers: नमः शिवायै शर्वाण्यै सौभाग्यं संतति शुभाम्‌। प्रयच्छ भक्तियुक्तानां नारीणां हरवल्लभे॥

After worshipping the Goddess offers prayers to her family including Lord Ganesha and Shiva. The puja is performed in group and katha of Karwa Chauth is narrated. After the puja, the karak or earthen pot filled with milk or water and few coins should be given to Brahmin or a woman. But it is only after seeing the moon through filter or sieve and making offerings, women are able to break the fast. It is believed that the ritual of looking at the husband through the sieve wards off all evils from him. Newly-wed brides especially look forward for Karwa Chauth. Women put mehendi in their hands and sing songs.

What is the shubh muhurat of Karwa Chauth 2020?

The Chaturthi date of Kartik month's Krishna Patra will start from 3.24 am on November 4 and will end at 5.14 am on November 5.

Karva Chauth's auspicious time - 5:29 pm till 6:48 pm.

Chandrodaya - 8:12 pm.

