Karwa Chauth 2020: Moon rise time in Delhi, Noida, Lucknow and other cities

Today, women all over the country are celebrating the auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth with great enthusiasm. Married women have been observing fast since the moonrise, without even drinking water, and will break their fast after worshipping the Moon in the evening. Women also worship Goddess Gauri on this day and decorate themselves with sixteen adornments. In the evening of Karwa Chauth, what women await the most is the moon. The celebration of Karva Chauth is incomplete without seeing the moon. After worshiping and fasting throughout the day, women see the moon along with their husbands and drink water only after offering it.

On the day of Karwa Chauth, women worship Goddess Gauri along with Lord Shiva, and their sons Lord Ganesh and Kartikeya. Fasting is done by offering prasad to the moon after the moonrise. By fasting today, women pray for the long life and good health of their husbands. According to Acharya Indu Prakash, today the moonrise will be at 7.57 pm. While the time will differ in each city, the general time when the women will be able to see the moon is 8 pm.

Karwa Chauth 2020: Know in which city the moon will rise at what time

New Delhi: At 8:12 pm

Noida: At 8:12 pm

Kolkata: At 7:40 pm

Mumbai: At 8:52 pm

Chennai: At 8:33 pm

Chandigarh: At 8:09 pm

Amritsar: At 8:15 pm

Patna: At 7:47 pm

Dehradun: At 8:05 pm

Srinagar: At 8:08 pm

Ahmedabad: At 8:45 pm

Lucknow: At 8:00 pm

Shimla: At 8:06 pm

Kanpur: At 8:07 pm

Gurugram: At 8:12 pm

