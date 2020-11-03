Image Source : TWITTER Karwa Chauth 2020: Happy Karva Chauth Best Wishes, SMS, Status, Images, Greetings, Facebook HD Wallpapers

The festival of Karva Chauth is celebrated on the Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Krishna Paksha according to the Hindu calendar. On this day, women keep fast for the long life of their husbands by keeping the Nirjala vrat (without even drinking water) and offer prayers to the moon in the evening. Women worship the moon along with their husbands and only after the puja, they break their fast. In many communities, even unmarried women observe fast on this day and pray for a good husband.

Women begin their day with sargi that has to be eaten before the sunrise. The mothers-in-law give the sargi to their daughter-in-law with which they begin their fast. Women also worship Chauth Mata in the evening, who is the manifestation of Goddess Parvati. The origin of Karwa Chauth goes back to the period of Mahabharata when Savitri begged Lord Yamraj, god of death for her husband's soul. This year Karwa Chauth is being celebrated on November 4. Women in the northern states including Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan etc, celebrate this festival with great enthusiasm.

As Facebook and WhatsApp wishes have become an integral part of any festival, do not miss celebrating the day with heartfelt messages. You can wish your spouse with these loving messages and images.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2020: Facebook & Whatsapp Messages, SMS, Best Wishes, Status

May The Moon Light,

Flood Your Life With,

Happiness & Joy,

Peace & Harmony.

Happy Karwa Chauth..!!

A Dark Cloud Of Gloom Is Hovering My Heart,

Am Praying For Your Happiness and Long Life,

You Are Always In My Heart,

Missing You Very Much On This Karwa Chauth

You love me and I love you We are lovers and best friends too On this Karwachauth I just wanna say Thankyou darling for coming my way.

You are always with me and in my thoughts. Happy Karwa Chauth

May Goddess Parvati fulfils all your wishes and you get a loving husband like Lord Shiva. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Warm wishes to all the women fasting on this auspicious day of Karwa Chauth! May all your come true!

May the blessing of God Shiva and Goddess Parvati Brings love and happiness into your marriage. May your marriage last long and be filled with blessings!

You are my greatest love and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to keep you happy. I will always be true to you. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Here is wishing you love, laughter and good luck on this auspicious day of Karwa Chauth! Wishing you all the happiness on this special day!

