Karwa Chauth 2020: Try these latest mehendi designs on your hands this festival

Karwa Chauth is one of the prime Hindu festivals for women. On this day, women observe one-day fast for their husbands, they pray for their long lives and worship the moon. It is celebrated by married Hindu women, however, many unmarried women also observe fast and pray for a loving husband. This year Karwa Chauth will fall on November 4th. It is quite popular in our Bollywood films as well. Many films have featured the scenes of the festival where women are celebrating, dressing up and putting mehendi in their hands. One of the most important parts of this festival is getting dressed up with Solah Shringar (16-embellishments). The list includes flowers in the hair, Bindi, kajal, earrings, necklace, bangles, mehendi and more.

Women apply beautiful henna designs on their hands which is one of the important parts of Solah Shringar. Karwa Chauth is the best day to recreate popular mehendi designs that are in this year. There are several types of mehendi styles in the market some of them are Moroccan mehndi pattern, Arabic mehendi designs, Indo-Arabic mehendi designs, minimal designs, full designs and more.

​So, if you are looking forward to decorate your hands with mehendi designs which are the latest ones and are super popular n Karwa Chauth 2020 then do go through these suggestions once. We have accumulated some beautiful Henna patterns which will make your hands look the prettiest in this festival