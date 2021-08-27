Janmashtami 2021: Date, time, Puja Vidhi, History, Significance of Lord Krishna’s birthday

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Janmashtami 2021: History, Significance, Time, Date

The birth of Lord Krishna is celebrated as the festival of Janmashtami every year. It is also known by names like Krishna Janmashtami and Gokulashtami. This year, the auspicious festival falls on August 31 (Monday). Born to Devaki and Vasudeva in jail in Mathura, Lord Krishna was the eighth carnation of Lord Vishnu. In order to save their son from evil King Kansa, he was taken across the river to Vrindavan, by his father Vasudeva where he was brought up by Yasoda and Nanda.

Janmashtami 2021: Date and Puja Timings

This year, the auspicious festival of Janmashtami is being celebrated on August 31 (Monday). According to Acharya Indu Prakash; Mathura, Gokul and big places associated with Shri Krishna will celebrate Janmashtami on the 31st. However, the Janmashtami fast has to be observed on 30th August. It should end on the 31st after the birth of Lord Krishna at midnight.

Auspicious time of Janmashtami

Ashtami date starts: 29th August night at 11:26 pm

Ashtami date ends: 30th August late at 2 pm.

Rohini Nakshatra: On 30th August, the whole day and whole night till 9:44 am on 31st August.

Significance of Janmashtami

The festival of Janmashtami is celebrated with much fanfare by Hindus all over the world. According to mythology, Shri Krishna is one of the most powerful human incarnations of Lord Vishnu. Lord Krishna is one such god in Hindu mythology, about whose birth and death a lot has been written. Ever since Shri Krishna took birth on earth in human form, people started worshipping him as the son of God.

There is a popular saying in the Bhagavad Gita- "Whenever there is the rise of evil and the loss of dharma, I will incarnate to destroy the evil and save the good." The festival of Janmashtami encourages the promotion of goodwill and tye end of of ill-will. This day is celebrated as a holy occasion, a festival of unity and faith.

Janmashtami Puja Vidhi

Shri Krishna was born at 12 midnight on the night of Bhadrapada Krishna Paksha Ashtami due to which this fast starts from morning itself. Worship Lord Krishna with mantras throughout the day and perform the Parana at the end of Rohini Nakshatra. At the midnight, worship Shri Krishna. On this day, wake up early in the morning at Brahma Muhurta and take bath. While taking a bath, meditate on this mantra -

"Om Yagyaay Yogpataye Yogeshraya Yoga Sambhavay Govinday Namo Namah"

"ऊं यज्ञाय योगपतये योगेश्रराय योग सम्भावय गोविंदाय नमो नम:"

After this, the worship with this mantra

"Om yajnaya yajnerai yagyapatayeya yagya sambhavay govinddaya namo namah"

"ऊं यज्ञाय यज्ञेराय यज्ञपतये यज्ञ सम्भवाय गोविंददाय नमों नम:"

Now after putting Lord Krishna in his cradle, chant this

mantra-

"Vishray Vishrekshay Vishrapale Vishra Sambhavay Govinday Namon Namah"

विश्राय विश्रेक्षाय विश्रपले विश्र सम्भावाय गोविंदाय नमों नम:"

Importance of cucumber on Janmashtami

On Janmashtami, people offer cucumber to Shri Krishna. It is believed that Nandlal is very pleased with the cucumber and takes away all the troubles of the devotees. According to beliefs, it is considered auspicious to cut it at midnight. The reason being- after the birth of a child from a mother's womb, the 'umbilical cord' is cut to separate it from the mother. Similarly, the cucumber and its associated stalk are cut as the 'umbilical cord', which symbolizes the separation of Krishna from the mother Devaki.